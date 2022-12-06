The firearms deer season is winding down, but plenty of time remains for those looking to hunt.
Saturday will mark the final day, and one should not procrastinate if harvesting a deer is important. Scheduling vacation days off work, taking a sick day or prioritizing deer over dollars are all things to consider. The opportunity to hunt is limited and making the time to do so often is rewarded with memories and perhaps some meat.
Weather-wise, the forecast indicates Thursday as promising with no chance of rain and comfortable air temperatures that will allow a carcass to hang through the weekend.
Venison is a favorite of many in this region, and filling the freezer or sharing the harvest with others is a tradition. Cooking bologna, jerky and snack sticks is a time to reflect on the hunt and provide nutritious snacks for yourself and loved ones.
The economic impact of the firearms season is significant, but somehow the state ignored this when changing the date for the opener from Monday to Saturday. Despite heavily promoting tourism in the PA Wilds, the decision to bring in the opener on the weekend took income away from northern economies.
Instead of spending the weekend prior to the opener dining, drinking, shopping and enjoying camp life, hunters are now in the woods, with many arriving late Friday and returning home by Monday. A two-day weekend of deer hunting has put a strain on deer processors, who now unfortunately must at times turn away deer and income.
Rarely are changes undone, but there has been significant grumbling among hunters and those who benefit from them in regard to the new Saturday opening day.
Those who find themselves with tags remaining on Sunday still have ample opportunity after Christmas to fill them. Archery and flintlock muzzleloader season will open allowing additional time to tag a buck or doe.
Often, snow allows for better visibility, and decreased human activity results in more daytime deer movement. Some hunters who seek solitude save tags for the second season so they might have the woods to themselves. Those interested in hunting during late winter should purchase the necessary stamp in advance.
Entering archery or muzzleloader is relatively easy with starter packages priced within reach of most budgets. Allowing ample time to familiarize yourself with a new weapon and practice shooting it will increase the chances of success in the second season.
Joining forces with others looking to harvest deer and recruiting those who have tagged out to drive deer is effective and fun. The challenge of using primitive weapons with fewer deer makes each harvest an accomplishment.
Small game seasons will resume when the firearms deer season ends and offer hunters the chance at a mixed bag. My time in the deer woods has revealed several hotspots for squirrel hunting, and I look forward to revisiting them with a rimfire rifle.
Obtaining permission to hunt on private property becomes more likely after the deer season. Habitat is critical to supporting game populations, and in the winter, sadly, only the best properties will yield good hunting.
Exploring public ground for small game is a fun adventure and often will raise an eyebrow as to how many deer still remain after months of being pursued. Each winter I am amazed by the deer and turkey sightings while hunting state game lands.
Furtakers have the upcoming beaver, bobcat and fisher seasons to plan and prepare for. Hunters and trappers alike would be wise to look through the Pennsylvania Game Commissions regulations digest to see what dates and opportunities exist this winter.