The firearms deer season is winding down, but plenty of time remains for those looking to hunt.

Saturday will mark the final day, and one should not procrastinate if harvesting a deer is important. Scheduling vacation days off work, taking a sick day or prioritizing deer over dollars are all things to consider. The opportunity to hunt is limited and making the time to do so often is rewarded with memories and perhaps some meat.

