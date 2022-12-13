knapp 12-12-22

Sid Brown displayed a Lake Arthur crappie taken via the motionless blade bait method.

 Jeff Knapp photo

The day had started out well enough. My frequent fishing partner Sid Brown and I were on Lake Arthur, targeting submerged cribs, mainly for crappies. Lake Arthur supports a solid crappie population, and late fall is a great time to catch them. Especially the bigger ones.

By jigging quarter-ounce blade baits we were catching crappies with regularity. Around late morning the action slowed. We checked out a few other spots, then returned to our original area toward mid-afternoon.

