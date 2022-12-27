The time is now for those who cherish the flintlock muzzleloader deer season.
For some it offers another chance at filling a deer tag, while others have purposely saved tags to hunt the late season.
Using weaponry like the original settlers and pioneers did honors our history and creates unique challenges. Keeping your powder dry and gun clean is critical when using a flintlock.
Shooting such firearms is a challenge, and the time spent at the range is just as enjoyable as the hunt.
The late season also allows archery hunters to enter the woods again. Scouting an area to determine where deer are traveling is important if one hopes to get them in bow range. Watching a food source from afar with optics can allow a hunter to find the hotspot while not alarming the deer.
Hunters should pay attention to wind direction. At this point in the year, deer will not tolerate any human scent. While modern meteorology offers future wind directions, in our terrain such predictions cannot be trusted. Quite often a hunter must be near the hunting spot to ultimately determine if the wind is right for a hunt.
Despite the archery and firearms season harvests, there are still plenty of deer remaining on the landscape. Those with trail cameras are getting a significant amount of antlered deer pictures, with many meeting antler restrictions. With large tracts of private property and declining hunter numbers, it is relatively easy for a buck to survive the year.
A number of other states offer the opportunity to harvest additional antlered deer, and it would make sense that Pennsylvania would consider this in the years to come. New York and Maryland allow hunters to take two bucks, although only one is allowed per weapon season.
Successful hunters who have not completed their harvest report survey should do so this week. Providing the Pennsylvania Game Commission with accurate information allows them to better manage the herd. The majority of wildlife agencies require harvest reporting, and it would allow better management if our state would do the same.
Depending on who you speak with, there are too few deer or too many deer, and accurate harvest data is the only real way to estimate herd numbers.
If you were fortunate enough to fill your deer tags this season, postseason scouting this winter is fun and wise. Discovering bedding areas, travel corridors, food sources, shed antlers and deer that were not recovered all allow better understanding of the herd. Taking note of where other hunters have tree stands and access a property is beneficial as this will alter their patterns. With deer season still in for some, avoiding areas where others are parked is common courtesy.
The recent cold snap made it difficult to enjoy the outdoors. Native wildlife’s ability to survive such conditions is impressive, and in areas with poor to marginal habitat, it is possible that some winter kill occurred. Such freezing conditions are beneficial as they can help eliminate invasive species that do not belong in our ecosystem. As the temperature continues to climb, wildlife activity will increase, and the end of this week looks good for planning an outing.
Those who have been dreaming of a hunting trip out west should begin to research it now. Many of the application deadlines occur in early spring, and it can take time to learn and understand the process. As inflation continues, the cost of such tags and fuel continues to climb, and setting aside money each month now will allow enough time to save up the necessary funds.
While it can be difficult to decide to spend a couple thousand dollars on a hunt, the adventure and memories that come with such hunts can be priceless.
If such an expenditure is out of the question, hunting a neighboring eastern state can offer adventure at an affordable cost.