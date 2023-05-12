christina (sgiccia) lieb

CHRISTINA (SGRICCIA) LIEB

Now and then, just to keep her competitive spirit satisfied, Christina (Sgriccia) Lieb will enter a 5K road race. At 37, and with a full-time career and a young family, it’s the only kind of athletic event she will enter anymore, and she doesn’t do it that often.

Yet, when she’s in a race and hears footsteps behind her, something almost primal kicks in.