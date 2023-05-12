Now and then, just to keep her competitive spirit satisfied, Christina (Sgriccia) Lieb will enter a 5K road race. At 37, and with a full-time career and a young family, it’s the only kind of athletic event she will enter anymore, and she doesn’t do it that often.
Yet, when she’s in a race and hears footsteps behind her, something almost primal kicks in.
“I hate it, I mean I hate it, when someone passes me,” she said. “I don’t think that will ever leave me, no matter what.”
The athletic side of Lieb that hates losing, pursues improvement and rejects complacency may not be so noticeable anymore, outside of the occasional charity 5K. But its impact in her formative years certainly fuels her today as a successful physical therapist, daughter, wife and mother, occasional runner, and come May 21, member of the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame.
“Christina is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with,” said former Penns Manor volleyball coach Erika Talmadge. “She was one of those kids in high school who was the total package. She has a soft, nice personality but underneath it, she is so driven to achieve. It didn’t matter if it was in the classroom or on the field or court, she was goal-oriented and never lost sight of what she wanted to do.”
FROM THE FALL of 2000 to the spring of 2004, Lieb was one of the most successful female athletes at Penns Manor High School, in Indiana County, and in the region.
She was a state champ in the triple jump, member of two District 6 title-winning volleyball teams and two Heritage Conference champion girls’ basketball teams. She also won a slew of awards for her character and work ethic, and she was a team captain because she led by example. And as proof of how driven Lieb was to be the best, she was the valedictorian of her senior class.
“She is just an outstanding, phenomenal person,” said former Penns Manor assistant track and field coach Dan Barnes. “There is no other way to describe her.”
Yet to her children, Lieb has some explaining to do. Since she got the call that she had been chosen for induction, her 7-year-old daughter, Tessa, has been asking questions. The truth is, Tessa’s mom doesn’t talk much about her playing days two decades ago, and if she did, she certainly wouldn’t brag about all the championships, medals and accolades.
“My daughter is so excited about this whole thing and she’s really curious,” Lieb said. “But I hesitate to tell her much because I don’t want her to only hear that mom was good at something. I want my kids to hear that mom didn’t give up, and that she tried hard things and she worked really hard.”
That may be the closest Tessa and her 5-year-old brother, Bennett, will ever get to hearing their mom brag.
LIEB’S HIGH SCHOOL track and field career ended with a state championship, but it began with far less flare.
She had never even tried the sport until her sophomore year because basketball and volleyball kept her busy enough, but in the spring of 2002 she joined the team. On the first day of practice, she gravitated toward the field events and quickly became the Comets’ best jumper.
“She was already an accomplished athlete when she came to me as a sophomore,” said Barnes, who coached Penns Manor’s jumpers for 20 seasons. “I knew she was a strong athlete, but I didn’t know how determined she was to do her best. I’ve never seen anyone before or since with the tenacity and the attitude to improve like she has. We would work at practice for two hours, and it was nothing for her to stay and work by herself for another two hours.”
A few months after her first varsity meet, Lieb was in Shippensburg for the state championships, and she brought home two medals for placing third in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump.
The following year, she won District 6 titles and finished second and ninth in the triple jump and long jump at the state meet. Along the way, she set Indiana County Meet records in both events and won Heritage Conference championships.
THOSE TWO outstanding seasons set up Lieb for a senior year with the bar of expectations set high. She won a slew more awards and set more records along the way to Shippensburg for the 2004 PIAA Championships, yet it was there that she shined the brightest. Seeded second in the triple jump, Lieb came up big when it mattered the most, and her leap of 38 feet propelled her to the top of the medal podium.
“She just had this intensity that day,” Barnes said. “When she jumped 38 feet, I knew it would be good enough to win states, and I was so excited. I was probably more excited than she was.”
The win wasn’t technically clinched until the final round of jumps, when the entrant before Lieb (who was last) made her final attempt and fell short of Lieb’s standard.
As that jumper’s distance was put on the scoreboard, there was a pause in the contingent of Penns Manor fans who made the trek to Shippensburg. They had to make sure Lieb’s distance still was the best, and once that was confirmed, a moment happened that Lieb has never forgotten.
“It was just silent, and then all of them went crazy,” Lieb said. “I think there were more than 30 of them there, and it was wild.”
Talmadge, who then was Penns Manor’s athletic director, was in the bleachers that morning and watched as Lieb calmly outjumped the competition.
“I remember sitting there and being nervous for her,” Talmadge said. “The pressure was on. She looked so poised and still focused and not worried. It was just a great moment, and I was fortunate to be there.”
TALMADGE WAS also fortunate to be there when Lieb was a star on the volleyball court. From her spot on the bench as the Comets’ coach, Talmadge guided a player she says is one of the best she has ever coached.
“She’s near the top of that list, if not on top of it,” she said. “She was a great leader. She was a great role model. Even at 5-11, she was willing to sacrifice her body for the team and go to the ground to get a ball. Her attitude was just top-notch.”
What was most remarkable about Lieb, Talmadge said, is the way she accepted coaching.
“When you coach Christina, she always looked you in the eye and acknowledged you,” Talmadge said. “She used what she was coached to make herself, and the team, better. She accepted constructive criticism and was challenged by it. She never took things personally; She took things to get to the next level. She never whined or complained about being coached.”
Barnes saw it firsthand when he was helping Lieb become a champion jumper.
“She was one of the best athletes I ever coached,” he said, “ but she was very challenging to me as a coach because I had to learn more to stay ahead of her. The things I taught her, she’d learn so quickly that I’d have to learn more to stay ahead.”
THE COMETS won the Heritage Conference volleyball title in Lieb’s freshman, sophomore and junior seasons and won the District 6 crown in her first two seasons with the team.
“It was a lot of fun,” Lieb said. “The community got behind us so much. It was such a cool feeling.”
Volleyball season led right into basketball season, and Lieb again was a star on the hardwood.
She was a role player her freshman and sophomore seasons for coach Ken Holby’s Comets, but the next two years she was one of the best players on the floor every night. Although a hand injury cut short her junior season, Lieb still averaged 16.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, and both of those statistics ranked in the top 10 in the area.
Her senior season was also stellar. Lieb led the Comets back to the District 6 playoffs after missing the tournament the year before, and she averaged 14.7 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, earning first-team All-Gazette honors. In the four years Lieb was on the Penns Manor varsity basketball team, the Comets went a combined 67-38.
BECAUSE SHE was never one to look back, Lieb didn’t spend any time during her senior year polishing her trophies or medals. She was looking ahead. A lot of colleges came calling and she had a few scholarship offers for volleyball and track. But one school that paid no attention to Lieb’s exploits was always at the top of her list.
“Something in my gut said I really wanted to go to Penn State,” she said. “They didn’t recruit me, but I just wanted to go to school there.”
Lexi Benamati, a 2000 Penns Manor graduate, was on the Penn State track and field team, and Lieb contacted her and asked what she would have to do to walk on to the Nittany Lions’ team. Lieb contacted one of the coaches, and without so much as a tryout, she was given a roster spot. She didn’t have the same kind of success in college that she did in high school, although she did help Penn State win the 2008 Big Ten team title, the same year she placed a career-best eighth in the triple jump at the Big Ten Championships.
“In my mind, my college career wasn’t quite as successful,” Lieb said, “but when I look back at it now, I do have a lot to be proud of, like contributing to a Big 10 championship. But there were a lot of years when I didn’t win, and I lost a lot of confidence. But I have no regrets because I didn’t give up.”
WHEN LIEB is inducted into the hall of fame, maybe her time at Penn State will be what she wants Tessa and Bennett to know about. She was right, that mom didn’t give up. She tried hard things and she worked hard. But the event isn’t about the hard work and dedication. It’s about the results of those things, and Lieb will have plenty she could talk about –– if she wanted to.
But savoring her success is something Lieb has never really done. She always focuses on what’s next: the next game, the next season, and these days, the next 5K.
“In high school, when volleyball ended, I moved on to basketball,” she said. “When basketball ended, I moved on to track and field. When high school ended, I moved on to college. I’ve never been one to look back at accomplishments. I just move on to the next thing. So being inducted is a gift because I get to look back. I never really did that before.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.