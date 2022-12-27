knapp 12-26-22

Jeff Knapp displayed a nice river walleye taken on a suspending jerkbait.

 Jeff Knapp photo

Throughout the day my partner and I had been taking river walleyes with regularity, concentrating our efforts within a deep, slow current pool. The tactic du jour had been drifting with the mild current, yo-yoing jig-and-minnow combos just off the bottom. While the action had been enjoyable for a late winter day, all the fish had been in the 12- to 16-inch range.

As the late afternoon sun dipped toward the western horizon I positioned the boat at the back of the hole, where the 20-foot depths rapidly gave way to a 4- to 6-foot flat directly downriver. Picking up a rod rigged with a deep diving suspending jerkbait — in this case a Rapala Deep X-Rap — I cast the lure over the flat and cranked it down to achieve some depth, then began a slow, steady retrieve.

Tags