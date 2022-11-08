clarion-iup

Darius Bruce took down Clarion’s Nathan Roby in IUP’s victory on Saturday.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

It’s no stretch to suggest the playoffs begin Saturday for the IUP Crimson Hawks.

The regular season technically is not over, and IUP is scheduled to play Saturday against Shepherd in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship game. But in the world of win-or-go-home NCAA Division II football, the Crimson Hawks are operating as if it’s a playoff game.

