It’s no stretch to suggest the playoffs begin Saturday for the IUP Crimson Hawks.
The regular season technically is not over, and IUP is scheduled to play Saturday against Shepherd in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship game. But in the world of win-or-go-home NCAA Division II football, the Crimson Hawks are operating as if it’s a playoff game.
So it’s fitting that Shepherd is coming to town Saturday (3 p.m. kickoff). The Crimson Hawks and Rams have met six times in their long histories, with five meetings coming in the playoffs. The most recent, a 37-21 Rams win at Miller Stadium, came in the 2021 regular season. Shepherd joined the PSAC in 2018 after a successful run in the Mountain East (formerly West Virginia) Conference.
The Rams are ranked No.1 in Super Region One and No. 3 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll. They feature quarterback Tyson Bagent, a senior who last weekend set the Division II career record for passing touchdowns (151) and last year won the Harlon Hill Award, the D2 version of the Heisman Trophy.
“We’ve got a big test because we got a team coming in here that’s really good and has had a lot of success the last couple years and has the best quarterback in the country,” IUP coach Paul Tortorella said Saturday after the Crimson Hawks thrashed Clarion 45-0 to clinch a berth in the PSAC title game. “So, you have to understand what you’re facing and look them in the eye and go play. You can’t just not realize what you’re going to go up against, you know?”
The reason this feels to the Crimson Hawks like it’s a playoff game is because of the effects it will have on the postseason.
Should IUP win, it will certainly earn one of the seven spots from Super Region One in the playoffs. But will it move up from its current No. 3 to the top spot, which comes with a first-round bye? That seems likely, and the week off would be a welcomed change after 10 games in 10 weeks.
Should IUP lose, will the Crimson Hawks tumble out of the playoff race all together? It’s possible, but based on history it seems unlikely. Since the PSAC championship game was reinstated in 2008, only three of the 13 teams that lost the game were left out of the playoffs, and the reasons why make sense:
In 2011, Slippery Rock had two losses entering its title game matchup with Kutztown, one of which was to Gannon, which finished 4-7. The Rock was No. 9 in the region entering the game, and by losing to the Golden Bears, it never got high enough to earn a playoff spot.
In 2015, West Chester wasn’t even ranked in the region when it played Slippery Rock at home for the conference title. The Rams had three losses already and took a fourth one to The Rock, losing badly, 61-12, ending their season.
A year later, Kutztown had three losses and was unranked in the region when it visited California for the PSAC title game. The Golden Bears lost 49-7 and didn’t make the playoffs.
Now IUP is in a much different situation. The Crimson Hawks are in a position where if the season ended today, they would go to the playoffs. And they have only one loss, so it seems unlikely a second loss would knock them out of the playoff race, especially if it’s to top-ranked Shepherd.
But that doesn’t mean Saturday’s game is inconsequential. Should IUP win, it will certainly get at least one home game in the playoffs, if not more. Should it lose, it will likely not play at Miller Stadium again until next season.
“Obviously I’ve heard about them,” said IUP quarterback Mak Sexton, who transfered to IUP from Pittsburg (Kan.) State this season. “They’re a great team. They’re 10-0. They have a good quarterback, so it should be a good matchup.”