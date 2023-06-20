Matching the hatch, a phrase commonly associated with fly-fishers’ practice of duplicating emerging aquatic insects, can be applied to warm-water and cool-water species as well. Perhaps not so much as attempting to replicate specific food sources, but rather being cognizant of what fish are feeding on, which often tells the tale of where they are located.

I recall my first revelation of the predator/prey relationship, and how it affects gamefish location, came well over 30 years ago. My friend Dave Keith and I had experienced good success on Keystone Lake walleyes during the daylight hours, mostly by fishing a jig-n-leech combo along deep weed edges, but our tactics yielded smaller fish, ones in the 14- to 17-inch range. The bigger walleyes we felt confident were present eluded us.