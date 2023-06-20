Matching the hatch, a phrase commonly associated with fly-fishers’ practice of duplicating emerging aquatic insects, can be applied to warm-water and cool-water species as well. Perhaps not so much as attempting to replicate specific food sources, but rather being cognizant of what fish are feeding on, which often tells the tale of where they are located.
I recall my first revelation of the predator/prey relationship, and how it affects gamefish location, came well over 30 years ago. My friend Dave Keith and I had experienced good success on Keystone Lake walleyes during the daylight hours, mostly by fishing a jig-n-leech combo along deep weed edges, but our tactics yielded smaller fish, ones in the 14- to 17-inch range. The bigger walleyes we felt confident were present eluded us.
Switching our efforts to the night shift we learned the lake’s abundant emerald shiner population rose in the water column as evening approached. This was shown on Dave’s paper graph, which was state-of-the-art sonar back then. Trolling no. 11 and no. 13 floating Rapalas, weighted to run around 10 feet below the surface, produced walleyes up to 30 inches. It was a pattern we tapped in to for several years, fishing from evening darkness until midnight to 1 a.m.
Gizzard shad play a prominent role in many of our region’s lakes as well as certain river sections. Like emerald shiners, gizzard shad are pelagic, feeding primarily on plankton found in open water. As such their presence is often well removed from the typical structure and cover we associate with many gamefish and some panfish species.
For instance, on Crooked Creek Lake, which is thick with gizzard shad, summertime crappies will often roam open water in pursuit of large schools of these baitfish. When the water is calm, you’ll often observe dimples on the surface as these bait clusters are pushed upward by crappies foraging from below. In this situation often the most productive fishing tactic is to slowly troll over open water with small jigs. Both baitfish and schools of crappies will show up on even the most basic sonar units, providing input as to the depth and general areas to target.
In river sections, shad can be found in concentrations below dams, in which case gamefish such as bass and walleyes will key in on the abundant forage. On a trip last month my friend Sid Brown and I enjoyed an hour of exceptional action as walleyes pushed shad to the surface from as much as 15-foot depths. Using suspending jerkbaits, crankbaits and soft swimbaits, we caught more than 30 before the frenzy settled down.
It’s worth noting that when bass and walleyes are aggressively feeding like this, often it’s not that important to match what they are feeding on. Sure, it’s best to stick with a color and profile that mimics what they are feeding on, but more importantly is having something you can get in front of them.
Returning to Keystone Lake, for example, it’s common for bass to feed over open water from mid-summer through mid-fall. In many cases they are largemouth bass that school up, likely feeding on schools of minnows and young sunfish that wander from the protection of weedbeds. Such feeding forays tend to be obvious. But often the activity is a distance from the boat. A dense lure like a Hopkins Jigging Spoon that can be cast the proverbial country mile is a great choice. Odds are the fish would hit any number of lures when worked up in such a state, but the spoon can reach fish that other options would fall short of.
These are just a few examples of targeting fish in relation to specific food fish movements. Many others exist.
