CHUCK GLASSER

Just as Ray Kinsella’s neighbors questioned his sanity when he built a baseball field on his farm in the 1988 film “Field of Dreams,” Chuck Glasser probably had people scratching their heads when he put down a full-size basketball court on his Marion Center farm in 1999.

But unlike Kinsella, who followed a voice in his head instructing him to build the diamond, Glasser had a logical reason for doing what he did: He loves basketball, and he knows it’s a love best shared with others.