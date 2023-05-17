Just as Ray Kinsella’s neighbors questioned his sanity when he built a baseball field on his farm in the 1988 film “Field of Dreams,” Chuck Glasser probably had people scratching their heads when he put down a full-size basketball court on his Marion Center farm in 1999.
But unlike Kinsella, who followed a voice in his head instructing him to build the diamond, Glasser had a logical reason for doing what he did: He loves basketball, and he knows it’s a love best shared with others.
Whether it was playing at Marion Center High School in the 1970s and Pitt-Johnstown in the 1980s, or setting up summer leagues on his side-yard home court in the 1990s and 2000s, or officiating high school and college games the past 32 years, basketball has always been a part of Glasser’s life. And for that life on the court, Glasser will be honored Sunday with induction into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame.
Those who know him, whether it be as a teammate or having coached him, agree this is a well-deserved honor for Glasser.
“Chuck is just the man at Marion Center,” said former teammate Greg Lezanic. “I can’t say enough good things about him. He was an intense basketball player. He was definitely the leader of our team his junior and senior years. Chuck had a great court sense and was always in the right spot at the right time.”
But to be Hall-of-Fame worthy, Glasser would need to be elite, right?
“I have been at Marion Center for 55 years and I’ve seen a lot of basketball,” said Don Seanor, who coached Glasser in elementary school and high school. “We’ve had some outstanding players come through Marion Center, but in the time I have been here, Chuck Glasser is one of the best players we’ve ever had.”
BUT IF you were to ask Glasser, those kinds of plaudits are nice, but they have never been what drives him. Instead, he played to help his team win. He officiates basketball games to give players a fair chance. And more than 20 years ago he built a basketball court on his farm –– complete with lights, mind you –– so high school players from all over the county could sharpen their skills in the offseason in a fun way.
“I’ve just always enjoyed the game,” Glasser said. “I like playing it. I liked being on a team, and I like being around people.”
What Glasser has done is taken Hall-of-Fame skill and meshed it with Hall-of-Fame character and come Sunday he will rightly take his place among the county’s best all-time athletes, coaches and administrators.
“I’m honored and humbled by the selection,” Glasser said. “Just the people who are already in the Hall of Fame, to be put on that same level as them, it means a lot.”
IN THE 1970s, Marion Center was one of the rare school districts that offered basketball at the elementary level, and Seanor was hired to instruct the young players on the fundamentals of the game. It became clear one of Seanor’s youngsters was headed for greatness.
“When Chuck was in sixth grade, he scored 36 points in a game,” Seanor recalled. “That’s when I knew he was going to be a good one.”
By the time Glasser got to varsity and had sprouted to 6-foot-3, he had the shooting skills of a guard with the down-low ability of a good post player. He could, and did, score a lot of points almost every night.
During his sophomore year, Glasser gained a key role on the Stingers, and although the team didn’t win many games (they went 4-17), it gained some late-season momentum when Marion Center beat mighty Bishop Guilfoyle, the second-ranked team in the district, in the season finale.
Seanor became the head coach before Glasser’s junior season, and the 1976-77 team went 15-8, with Glasser leading the way with 19.4 points per game. He won several honors that season, including The Indiana Gazette’s Player of the Year award.
The next year, Glasser led the Stingers with 20.3 points per game and helped his team win the Northern Cambria League championship despite missing part of the season with an arm injury.
“Mr. Seanor knew the game well because he played it,” Glasser said. “He tried to get out of each player what he needed them to do. He was a motivator, and he did an excellent job. He brought us together and we had some successful years.”
So did Glasser: When he finished his high school career, he was the all-time leading scorer in Marion Center history.
“I was the center,” he said. “Most of the time I was the captain. Mr. Seanor looked to me to lead the team, on the court and off. He expected a lot from me as he did all the players.”
BUT GLASSER wasn’t done yet. He wanted to play college basketball but found he didn’t really have any offers that excited him. At the same time, Indiana coach Don Douds had been talking with a coaching friend at Allegany Community College in Maryland, which was one of the most powerful junior college programs in the country. Douds suggested the coach look at Glasser, and soon the Marion Center star was off to Maryland for two years.
“The coaches there thought my offers would be better if I went there and then transferred to a four-year school,” Glasser said. “I was OK with it because I knew it was a good academic junior college and their basketball was top-notch.”
In two solid years at Allegany, Glasser was an integral part of coach Bob Kirk’s burgeoning program. Kirk, who retired in 2012 with a career record of 927-158, was building a team that went on to be one of the most dominating programs anywhere, one that didn’t lose a single home game from 1976 to 1987.
Glasser sifted through offers and ultimately chose Pitt-Johnstown because of its academic reputation and its proximity to home. He was a two-year starter for the Mountain Cats and was such a prolific scorer that he left UPJ with 758 points, the seventh-highest total in school history, despite playing only two seasons.
“I fit right in,” Glasser said. “I had a great two years of playing basketball there.”
A FEW YEARS after college ended and he returned home, Glasser began working and started a family, Glasser was playing recreation league basketball one night when local referees Mike Gaydosh and Arch Brocious talked him into becoming an official. One afternoon in the fall of 1991, he took the test. He passed it, and that night he worked a game at Shannock Valley High School.
In the years since, Glasser has put together quite an officiating career. In 32 seasons, he has worked 19 District 6 finals, six state semifinal games, four Heritage Conference championship games and one state final.
“I do it because I just like staying involved,” he said. “I enjoy watching the kids play. I’ve met so many administrators, coaches, athletic directors, and so many good people. I’ve really enjoyed it.”
He’s also become pretty good at officiating a game.
“I always enjoy having Chuck as a referee because he knows how to control the game,” said Lezanic, the boys’ coach at Indiana. “He refs a game the way he wanted it done when he was a player. He doesn’t call crazy fouls. “
No, Glasser doesn’t do anything crazy. That includes the logical idea he had in the late 1990s to build a basketball court on his farm to give anyone who wanted a place to play outdoors on a full-size court.
“That goes to show you what he’s all about,” Seanor said. “He could have put up a basket in the driveway and worked with his kids, but he made a court so kids could play games there.”
The farm court became the go-to place for summer action, and Glasser organized schedules and officials, provided refreshments, and occasionally he let his three daughters and son play for a team if it didn’t have enough to suit up. Teams from pretty much every Heritage Conference school played there, plus Punxsutawney, Harmony and even Brookville.
“Who paves a basketball court in their side yard?” Lezanic said with a chuckle. “Chuck did it, and he did it for the benefit of everyone in the county.”
But why did Glasser do it?
“I just thought it was good to play outside vs. going into the gym,” he said. “It was like the baseball field (in “Field of Dreams”) –– if you build it they will come.”
He did, and they did. And for a distinguished career on the court and off, Glasser is about to enter the Hall of Fame for his lifelong love of basketball.
“He certainly deserves it,” Seanor said. “Chuck is just a great all-around guy.”
