Northern pike are one of the first species available right after ice-out.

Water wolf, jack, gator … whichever moniker you hang on the northern pike, it’s an important gamefish, particularly early in the season when lakes, rivers and reservoirs have barely become ice-free.

The many venues the northern pike inhabits are a testament to its adaptability. The one common factor is access to cold water, as the best pike waters — the ones capable of supporting larger pike — tend to stay on the cooler side.

