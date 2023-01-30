Water wolf, jack, gator … whichever moniker you hang on the northern pike, it’s an important gamefish, particularly early in the season when lakes, rivers and reservoirs have barely become ice-free.
The many venues the northern pike inhabits are a testament to its adaptability. The one common factor is access to cold water, as the best pike waters — the ones capable of supporting larger pike — tend to stay on the cooler side.
Cory Elder of XTR Fishing Charters considers northern pike fishing in bays such as Presque Isle Bay to be an outstanding early season opportunity.
“Large bays and harbors make ideal environments to target northern pike,” Elder said. “The spawn commonly occurs in the head of bays near shallow, submerged vegetation.”
Elder emphasized the key to finding these early spring pike is in finding the vegetation, green weeds in particular.
“Vegetation that has wintered and remained green will produce a surplus of oxygen, provide safe harbor for baitfish and create an excellent predatory environment. Green weeds growing near deeper water will play a large role in an angler’s success.”
The water often warms quickly in these protected bays, which means keeping on pike at they transition from their early spring spawning locations to deeper water. Early in the season, right after ice-out, Elder uses a slow retrieve around shallow weeds, often with a downsized suspending bait such as Rapala’s Shad Rap RS in size 5. Spinnerbaits slow rolled over and along weeds can also produce.
As the water warms into the 50s Elder expects pike to vacate the shallows but still be close to weed edges that break into deeper water. At this time, he’ll employ a more aggressive retrieve and might upsize to a larger crankbaits, like the previously mentioned Shad Rap but in a size 7.
“Jerkbaits and lipless crankbaits are great lures to tick off the tops of deeper weeds to trigger strikes from less aggressive fish,” he added. “Swimbaits with weedless weighted hooks are ideal to get into the vegetation without snagging weeds.”
Elder said northerns will sometimes follow, which suggests changing something in your approach to trigger a bite: varying the retrieve, changing color, even adding some scent.
“With a suspending lure, sometimes simply stopping the bait in front of the fish is enough to get them to strike,” Elder said.
Though you don’t hear that much about it, Elder stressed that boat positioning is an important aspect to catching early season northerns from the waters he fishes.
“Be mindful of your presence by staying back from the targeted area, as you don’t want to spook fish,” he implored, adding “It’s not uncommon to have multiple pike follow your bait back to the boat. Getting into the ‘figure 8’ habit, by working your bait erratically near the boat, can be a key to getting more hookups.”