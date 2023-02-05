iup men vs. gannon

Kyle Polce shot a layup over Gannon’s Thomas Whiteley in IUP’s victory at the KCAC on Saturday afternoon.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

It was fitting Saturday that Devon Cottrell, an IUP basketball alumnus, was in the crowd of 2,800 watching the Crimson Hawks play at the KCAC.

Cottrell was a 6-foot-6 forward and the ultimate role player. He played more games than anyone in program history — 133 over six years from 2007-12 — and blocked 207 shots, which remains a school record.

