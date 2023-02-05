It was fitting Saturday that Devon Cottrell, an IUP basketball alumnus, was in the crowd of 2,800 watching the Crimson Hawks play at the KCAC.
Cottrell was a 6-foot-6 forward and the ultimate role player. He played more games than anyone in program history — 133 over six years from 2007-12 — and blocked 207 shots, which remains a school record.
On Saturday, he witnessed the present and the future in the low block he once roamed.
Tomiwa Sulaiman, a 6-6 sophomore, posted his ninth double-double of the season, and Brooks, a 6-5 redshirt freshman, continued to impress while he spells the ailing Ethan Porterfield in a grind-it-out 74-58 victory over Gannon.
Throw in 25 points from Shawndale Jones, five more 3-point field goals from Dave Morris and the usual contributions up and down the lineup and the No. 1-ranked Hawks rolled to their 22nd win without a loss, the second-longest streak in school history. The 1994-95 team, which was the first IUP basketball team to achieve a No. 1 national ranking, holds the school record with 24 straight.
IUP goes for No. 23 Monday at Mercyhurst at the start of a three-game week that features a visit from Pitt-Johnstown and a trip to Clarion.
In the first matchup with Mercyhurst, IUP won 80-67 at home over its fierce competitor in the PSAC West.
“They have a great team and it’s going to be a great atmosphere, and they’ll be hungry and ready,” Sulaiman said after he scored 15 points and raked in 13 rebounds Saturday. “We just need to stick to our principles. We don’t so anything special, we just do everything with consistency, and consistency builds greatness. As long as we’re consistent with our defense, it’s going to be a good game, a physical game, but if we stick to our principles, I think we’ll be OK.”
Brooks made his second start of the season Saturday with Porterfield continuing to rest an aching right leg and foot in preparation for a busy week. Brooks didn’t rack up big numbers but did a little bit of everything with three points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot. His bucket came when he swiped a rebound from Gannon’s 6-10 Zach Kent, laid it in and a drew a foul that enraged the forward to the point he tried to push through several players to get at the IUP forward. Both drew technical fouls. For Kent, the fouls counted as his fourth and disqualifying fifth. Brooks played on, converting the three-point play.
“We have to play our game and just stay solid to our principles and all the stuff we worked on,” Brooks said of this evening’s matchup, “because round two they’ll look to be more aggressive, so we just have to try to attack the assault, and we’ll be good.”
Sulaiman, a three-time PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week, has emerged as one of the top two-way players in the conference. He is averaging 12.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent from the floor. Brooks is shooting 72 percent and averaging 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, with all his scoring coming on layups, dunks or free throws.
Like Cottrell did with his underlings, Sulaiman and Porterfield help bring the younger forward along.
“When he first came he was literally the baby of the team,” Sulaiman said, “and now he’s turning into the man, the player everyone on this team knew he could. He’s just special, a special kid, and there aren’t a lot of players like Damir. He just accepted his role and dominated his role. Whether he’s playing 10 or 20 minutes, he just gives the best version of himself every time.”
Sulaiman and Brooks give IUP a high-flying act at times. Both are high-energy players who dunk and block shots with authority.
Brooks, after a bit of encouragement, estimated his vertical jump at “probably like 41” inches.
“I’m not jumping with him,” Sulaiman said.
Mercyhurst didn’t play Saturday. The Lakers are 16-3 overall, 12-3 in the PSAC and ranked 23rd nationally under coach Gary Manchel. They have won 7 of 8 since losing at IUP.
“We’re excited to play Mercyhurst, a ranked team, and they’ be all we can handle,” Lombardi said, “but if we have aspirations of the postseason, that’s what it’s going to be like. We don’t want anything different right now. … Their last game was Wednesday so they’ll have five days of preparation, and they’ll probably know our calls better than our guys and I know them. And Gary is a great coach, and we’ll be lucky to come out of there with a one-point win.”
On Saturday, Jones scored 25 points one game after netting 30. Morris had 17 points and eight rebounds.
IUP shot only 31 percent in the first half and trailed 23-21 before staging a 15-1 run that started with a Morris 3 followed by eight free throws and Sulaiman’s bucket off an offense board at the buzzer. The Hawks covered for poor shooting by making 17 of 23 free throw attempts in the first half.
In the second half, IUP shot better than 50 percent most of the way and finished at 39 percent for the game.
IUP held Gannon under 40 percent most of the way after the opening minutes. The Golden Knights finished a 43.1 with field goals in the closing minutes after IUP built a 26-point lead. Demetrius Mims (17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists), Josh Omojafo (14 points) and Chris Clancy (12) scored in double figures for Gannon (2-18).
“We took care of business,” Lombardi said. “We passed the ball really well. We had trouble making shots in the first half. But we just grinded it. Gannon would have a better record if their two best players weren’t hurt for the first 12 or 14 games. They’re a better team now than that record.”
“I feel we’re just starting to get our true feel as a team, especially with other guys coming along,” Jones said, “and I feel like we’re starting to get our rhythm playing with different guys in practice, and we’re starting to get a true feel for who we are as a team.”