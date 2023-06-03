Pittsburgh has a bit of a history with snagging big-ticket names from Toronto and finding success.
Remember July 2015?
The Penguins rescued Phil Kessel from the Maple Leafs and went on to win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 with The Thrill leading one of the most dynamic third lines in hockey.
All jokes aside though, Pittsburgh’s hiring of former Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas as president of hockey operations is one of the best moves the Penguins have made in years.
I’m not saying he’s some fairy godmother here to magically transform Pittsburgh back into a Stanley Cup contender overnight, but his presence offers hope that Fenway Sports Group wants this team back on top.
Dubas is young. At 37, he’s just a couple years older than Sidney Crosby. He’s progressive, intelligent, passionate and hungry. Those are things this organization — which boasted the oldest roster in the league this past season — needs after the most disappointing season in nearly two decades.
But, most of all, he’s transparent in his vision for this team.
Penguins fans learned more about the organization’s internal plans in a 30-minute press conference with Dubas on Thursday than they ever did in two years under the former general manager and president of hockey ops duo of Ron Hextall and Brian Burke.
It was nothing like Hextall’s imaginary plan that lived only inside his head — a plan that was supposedly too difficult to put into words and ultimately wasn’t good enough to put a fourth ring on Crosby’s finger.
Dubas came into Pittsburgh ready to work. He clearly laid out as much as he could for his expectations, including a “two-pronged effort” that will make the most out of what’s left of the Crosby-era while also helping the franchise build for future success once the core group has said farewell.
The next three years — the remainder of Crosby’s current contract — are what matter most … at least to fans.
Dubas pointed out the exact things that plagued the Pens the last few seasons and cost Pittsburgh a 17th straight playoff appearance this year: a missing piece in the top six, lack of depth in the bottom and flimsy goaltending.
While he didn’t go into many details — unsurprisingly, and I’d be more concerned if he jumped into exacts without proper discussions with the coaching staff — Dubas does have an understanding of what this team needs.
He’s not here to sugarcoat anything. He takes an analytical approach and isn’t afraid to make big moves. He’s here to push where Hextall and Burke stayed idle.
Dubas was poised in his opening presser, but he also showed a lot of passion and enthusiasm for his new role.
It’s the same passion and enthusiasm that was on full display during the Maple Leafs’ playoff push this season. The camera seemed focused on him every moment as he whooped, hollered and crushed so many Tim Hortons coffee cups. There was no doubt of his presence as an active member in the organization.
The same could not be said for the top tier of Pittsburgh’s management team.
That’s what made me like Dubas to begin with and want him in Pittsburgh the moment Toronto sent him packing. Dubas has been criticized for this behavior, but I’d rather have someone at the helm who is invested in the team and cares about the on-ice product. He’s a guy you want to play for and a breath of fresh air among the stuffy country club execs that often look uninterested in the game itself.
I also understand the wariness about the hire.
In markets like Toronto and Pittsburgh, winning is the only thing that matters.
Dubas couldn’t find a way to win a Stanley Cup after inheriting a young core of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander when he was promoted to GM.
Instead, the Maple Leafs continued to be regular-season juggernauts that collapsed when the playoffs rolled around and carried on a decades-old curse of first-round exits until this season.
- 2019: blew a 3-2 lead against Boston.
- 2020: lost 3-2 to Columbus in qualifying round.
- 2021: blew a 3-1 lead against Montreal, including Game 7 at home.
- 2022: blew a 3-2 lead to Tampa Bay.
- 2023: lost, 3-2, to Florida in the second round.
Toronto won one playoff series in their five seasons under Dubas.
But, hey, that’s one more than the Penguins during that time.
The Maple Leafs’ core disappeared in the postseason once again. How much of that falls on Dubas? He put together a team that’s stacked on paper and was fast and fun to watch. They are a consistently competitive bunch.
I’m not sure it’s his fault if a top-caliber talent like Matthews decides not to show up when it matters most, just like it wouldn’t have been Hextall’s fault if Crosby did the same.
The thing is, there are better reasons to critique Dubas than the Leafs’ offense being a playoff no-show.
He was behind the trade that sent Mason Marchment to Florida for Denis Malgin. It looked like a good deal at first. Malgin had more NHL experience, but he ended up playing just eight games for Toronto before signing a contract to play overseas for two seasons. He came back this year, scored four points in 23 games and was sent to Colorado.
Meanwhile, Marchment had a breakout season for Dallas in 2021-22, putting up 47 points in 54 games.
Then in 2021, Dubas and Co. decided not to protect Jared McCann, another acquisition from Pittsburgh, in the expansion draft over Alex Kerfoot and Justin Holl. McCann is a quick forward that had a low cap hit and could have been a good bargaining chip down the line for Toronto. Instead, McCann went on to be a catalyst for Seattle with 120 points (67 goals) in 153 games.
There was also the Nick Foligno bust in 2021 and the loss of Nazem Kadri in 2019, which was made even harder when Kadri turned around to lift the Cup with Colorado.
The most worrisome part of Dubas’ time in Toronto is how he couldn’t find the right fit in net, which is probably the most pressing matter in Pittsburgh.
He let Frederik Andersen walk in free agency and saw the Danish netminder have a comeback year in Carolina.
He had to unload Toronto’s 25th overall pick to send Peter Mrazek to Chicago after the goalie had a 3.34 goals against average and .889 save percentage.
The replacement? Pittsburgh’s two-time Stanley Cup champion, Matt Murray, who was equally disappointing due to injuries.
The bright point was Ilya Samsonov, but he also turned out to be a playoff bust with an .898 save percentage.
Dubas has a huge task in finding the right fit for Pittsburgh in the goaltender position.
Tristan Jarry is unreliable, turning into Murray 2.0 with nagging injuries, and backup Casey DeSmith showed he simply isn’t capable of being a starter.
The bottom line is: Dubas has to do better in Pittsburgh, where winning a Cup is expected not because the city is desperate to end a drought but because it’s used to planning parades.
There’s no time for adjustments with the Pens core of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang quickly aging out of contention and into retirement. Dubas and whoever he hires as a GM have their work cut out for them, and it starts this summer in the ultimate test.
Dubas has the power in Pittsburgh he didn’t in Toronto. Time will tell what he does with it.
For his sake, it better be winning another Stanley Cup.
