A trio that led their teams to berths in the state championship game and a Division I recruit make up the local selections on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls’ Basketball Team.

Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone and River Valley’s Ava Persichetti were named to the first team, and Homer-Center’s Molly Kosmack was selected for the third team. Sardone and Kosmack are part of the Class 2A team, while Persichetti was selected for the Class 3A team.

