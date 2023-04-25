A trio that led their teams to berths in the state championship game and a Division I recruit make up the local selections on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls’ Basketball Team.
Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone and River Valley’s Ava Persichetti were named to the first team, and Homer-Center’s Molly Kosmack was selected for the third team. Sardone and Kosmack are part of the Class 2A team, while Persichetti was selected for the Class 3A team.
Indiana’s Eve Fiala was named to the third team in the Class 5A ranks.
Persichetti, a 5-foot-8 sophomore, led the area in scoring at 19.8 points per game and averaged 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.6 steals per game. She helped lead River Valley (29-3) to the District 6 championship and the Panthers’ first appearance in the state championship game. River Valley won four games in the state tournament before losing to Dunmore, 42-30, in the championship game.
Sardone, a 5-7 senior, averaged 18.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. She helped lead Homer-Center (24-8) to the District 6 Class 2A championship and the Wildcats’ first appearance in the state championship game. Homer-Center won four games in the state tournament before losing to Kennedy Catholic, 65-45, in the state championship game.
Kosmack, a 6-foot senior who has committed to Mount Aloysuis College, averaged a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. She accomplished the rare feat of finishing her career with more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
Fiala, a 6-5 senior who has committed to Division I Akron, averaged 14.4 points and helped lead Indiana (15-8) to the WPIAL Section 1 championship and a berth in the playoffs.