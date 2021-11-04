It’s not a curse. Maybe just an oddity. But IUP head coach Paul Tortorella wonders if there’s something to it.
Call it the fourth-year fallback, or something like that.
Tortorella, who is in his fourth season coaching the Crimson Hawks, leads a team in the midst of its worst season since he took over in 2017. IUP is 5-3, has lost two straight games, including one to a team that was 1-6 at the start of the day, and won’t be going to the playoffs.
In his three previous seasons combined, Tortorella had only six losses, yet he is aware that there seems to be some kind of slump that has befallen him, as well as the past two IUP head coaches.
Tortorella’s predecessor, Curt Cignetti, went 53-17 (.757) in six seasons, but in his fourth year, IUP was just 6-5, his worst season. Cignetti followed Lou Tepper, who was 36-18 (.667) in five seasons, including a 5-6 mark in his fourth year. That’s the only losing season IUP has had since 1982.
“This fourth-year thing is interesting,” Tortorella said. “I mean, you could say the problem was the recruiting class, or you could say it was certain positions, maybe. I mean, I don’t know.”
Tepper’s 2009 team and Cignetti’s 2014 squad ended up the way they did for a couple reasons.
For Tepper, IUP was ravaged by injuries, including a career-ending shoulder injury to quarterback Andrew Krewtach, who 12 years later still owns the school career records for pass attempts and completions. Krewatch was hurt in the fifth game of the season, which IUP entered with a 3-1 record, and with freshman backup Pat Smith under center, IUP went 2-5 the rest of the way.
“There have been other (tough) years,” Tepper said after the end of the 2009 season, “but maybe because it’s the most recent it seems like it’s the least predictable. … It was a tough year to go through. Five-and-six was not our desire. But the positive is that we gained valuable experience for some kids who we did not expect to play.”
In Cignetti’s bad season, there were two obvious issues. One was a lack of veteran leadership. Cignetti was hired relatively late in the winter in 2011, and he had to scramble to sign his first recruiting class. Only four of the 20 signees in the first class under Cignetti lasted four years in the program. By 2014, there were few veteran players who were able to rally the troops when things went bad.
And like Tepper’s 2009 squad, Cignetti’s 2014 team had quarterback issues. Chase Haslett, a transfer from Illinois and the son of former IUP great Jim Haslett, was brought on board to run the offense. He struggled at times, especially with turnovers, and was benched late in the year.
“When you look at this team and look at the roster by class, there are hardly any fourth-year players,” Cignetti said in 2014. “My first full recruiting class, we didn’t take a lot of guys. They were talented guys who we invested more dollars in to get them. But a lot of those guys, without the support system, they didn’t make it. It created a hole in terms of older players that are pretty critical in your program. There is a big void without those guys.”
While Tortorella’s IUP team can certainly avoid a similar finish to those other fourth-year seasons, it’s no guarantee that it will. The Crimson Hawks are coming off a 21-17 home loss to Edinboro, which might be the program’s worst setback of this century.
The 2021 Crimson Hawks have more senior leadership than Cignetti’s 2014 team had, although it’s not a lot more. Of the 19 players signed to Tortorella’s initial recruiting class, eight are still with the program.
Quarterback play this year has been markedly better than the 2009 and 2014 IUP teams. Javon Davis started the first two games of the season and played well while Eastern Illinois transfer Harry Woodbery was idled by COVID. Woodbery then came on and has played the past six games with solid results: He has completed 59 percent of his passes (107 of 181) for 1,447 yards and 19 touchdowns with only three interceptions.
IUP has been hampered by other issues. For one, almost every full-time coach except Tortorella and offensive line coach Mike Campolo missed valuable practice and/or game time because of COVID during the season’s first two weeks. The Crimson Hawks played against Slippery Rock without their leading tackler, linebacker Malachi Newell, because of a clerical error that made him ineligible for a weekend.
Two key defensive starters, cornerback Nazir Streater and defensive tackle Raunya Mitchell were suspended for at least one game, and four other starters, wide receivers Irvin Charles (Edinboro) and Duane Brown (Mercyhurst), linebacker Connor Kelly (Shepherd) and defensive end Maurice Feazell (California), missed games with injuries.
Then there’s the schedule. IUP has had to play the top two teams in the PSAC East and West Divisions, Kutztown, Shepherd, Slippery Rock and California.
“I’m a realist,” Tortorella said. “I don’t live in a Walt Disney World. I live in the real world, and the reality is we played a tough schedule. ... As I sit here now, we very easily could be 7-1.
“Shepherd may be better than us. I don’t think Cal or Edinboro are. If we played Edinboro 10 times, we’d beat them nine out of 10 times, but this isn’t a series. ... On Saturday, they played better than we did and won.”
With two games left in the regular season, IUP has a chance to finish strong and end up 7-3, which is respectable, although not up to program standards.
Tortorella won’t make excuses for his team’s play of late, when it gave away a win over California and seemed disinterested at best in a loss to seventh-place Edinboro. But he acknowledges that his team has faced some significant challenges, which is why he doesn’t believe his team is cursed in its fourth season.
“I’m not happy,” he said, “but, you know, I’m also a realist.”