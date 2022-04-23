Katelyn Polenik’s passion for football began on the playground, where she lined up alongside the boys in her Penns Manor class during recess and dreamed of the day she could trade her flags for the real deal.
“At recess, I was always alongside the boys playing flag football. ... I wanted to play the actual sport of football,” Polenik said. “Growing up in a small town, in a small school, it wasn’t exactly the most common thing and there weren’t a lot of opportunities for me. Unfortunately, I never got the chance to play.”
Polenik finally got her chance on April 9, when she suited up for her first game as a rookie linebacker for the Pittsburgh Passion, a full-tackle women’s football team in the Women’s Football Alliance.
The 2018 Penns Manor graduate fell in love with football organically.
Her family were casual fans, her uncle played in high school and she grew up cheering for Penn State, but the sport called to her in a way that was unexpected.
She began assisting the Comets varsity football team from the sidelines in third grade, starting with water and game-ball duties and eventually moving on to helping the athletic trainer.
“I just wanted to get involved in any capacity I could,” Polenik said. “I looked forward to every game — home or away, playoffs, district or state title games. It was just a sport that I saw and always wanted to play, but never felt like I had that opportunity to take the field.”
While football seemed out of reach for Polenik, she found opportunities in other sports growing up.
She participated in basketball, softball, volleyball and track and field at Penns Manor, where she was a six-time state qualifier in track and field and a four-year setter and captain in volleyball.
After high school graduation, Polenik went through basic training at the United States Military Academy before shifting aspirations and attending IUP, where she was a member of the Crimson Hawks’ track and field team until her December 2021 graduation.
It was during her final semester that Polenik discovered one of the Passion’s social media posts advertising tryouts.
“I had never heard of the team before,” Polenik admitted. “It’s been around since I was two or three years old, but I never heard of it. I was just scrolling through social media and came across their tryouts post. I was actually moving to Pittsburgh, so it all worked out. Once I saw the tryouts I was so excited I wanted to go the next day.”
Polenik jumped on the opportunity, attending the second of three tryout sessions during the fall, where she was timed and scored on various skills to determine if she would make the team.
The decision process took about a month, but the wait was well worth it once Polenik got the call from co-head coaches Teresa Conn and Lisa Horton that she made the roster.
“It was something I’ve wanted to do since I was so young, and when my phone lit up my heart stopped,” Polenik said. “Coach Theresa and Coach Lisa let me know I made the team, and I just wanted to start right then and there. I was ready to get going.”
While Polenik felt grateful and excited for the opportunity to play for the Passion, the road to Game 1 wasn’t easy.
The 57 women who make up Pittsburgh’s roster aren’t getting paid. In fact, players rely heavily on individual and team sponsors to make their seasons happen.
That means these athletes have jobs and other commitments outside football, including Polenik, who currently works full time as a contract professional with Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. in Monroeville while studying to earn her masters degree online at Texas A&M International University.
“It gets very busy,” Polenik said. “I tend to load up my plate pretty full. I like to stay busy. That’s a choice that I make, and my teammates make. … It’s a lot of early mornings and late nights and little free time; but everything I’m doing every day is something that I have passion for and something that I want to be doing. That’s what makes all the difference. If you’re contributing all your skills, all your efforts and energy into things that really have a big meaning in your life, then that’s all that matters. The time will manage itself, and you’ll figure it out eventually.”
This level of hard work and dedication led Polenik and the Passion to a 27-8 victory over Detroit in their first game of the season and the team’s first game in two years.
“It was very rewarding to see everyone come together and put to practice what we’ve been developing over the past few months,” Polenik said. “At the end of the day, we’re all still showing up for two or three hour practices a few days a week. The best part is getting to play alongside all these incredible athletes, getting coached by some of the best, and putting ourselves to the test.”
On a personal level, the game was a realization of a childhood dream.
“It was something I’ve always wanted to do, and to finally get to put on that jersey and the eye-black and get out there and play was incredible,” Polenik said.
The experience has only made Polenik’s love of football more ingrained in her personality and life.
“I’ve only been with the Passion for four months, but I feel like I’ve been with them for so much longer because of how great of an impact it’s had on my life,” Polenik said. “I just want to contribute as much as I can to that team. … Whether that’s playing or coaching or assisting in any way that I can, I just want to have that same positive impact and effect on the team as it has had on my life.”
That positive impact is part of the Passion’s mission statement of cultivating “core character values” and sharing the “wonderful lessons taught when people learn their meanings first hand” through sports, and it’s something she wants others to experience, as well.
“Once you do find an opportunity, jump on it. Don’t wait,” Polenik said. “If it’s something you’ve wanted to do, if it’s something you have a passion for or you want to commit yourself to, jump on it. If you realize that maybe that wasn’t the right thing for you to do, then you can back off. But you have to jump on things, soak in experiences and live out life.”
The Pittsburgh Passion’s home opener is set for April 30 against the Tri-State Warriors. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at West Allegheny High School in Imperial.