Ty Gapshes and the United Lions are having quite a year.
A member of teams that won District 6 championships in soccer in the fall and basketball in the winter, Gasphes helped the Lions pull off another big spring victory Saturday when they won the Indiana County Meet.
More titles could follow.
United is the favorite to win next week’s Heritage Conference Meet — they won the dual-meet title last week — and don’t count out the Lions when it comes to capturing another district title later this month at the track and field championships.
A 6-foot-2 senior in only his second year in the track program, Gapshes won both hurdle events and was voted the Most Valuable Track Athlete of the county meet. He won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.98 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 43.47, and United edged favored Indiana by one point, 138-137, for the team title.
Here’s a look at the Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Valerie and Matt Gapshes
Pets: Two dogs, Vivian and Sophie, and one gecko, Gordon the Gecko
Plans after high school: Attend IUP.
Hobbies: Skiing, golfing, hunting
Favorite school subject: Science
Food you refuse to eat: Pickles
Favorite video game: “Battlefield 1”
Favorite sport: Track because if I don’t win there’s no one else to blame but myself.
When you started competing in track: I started my junior year because I wanted to play another sport.
How do you prepare for a meet? Drink water.
Biggest inspiration: My biggest inspiration is my mom because she always puts others before herself and she is a great person.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be? “Day-O” (The Banana Boat Song)
Favorite part of competing: Seeing the results of practice.
Favorite place to compete: United
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at United: Anything is possible. You just have to work for it.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: Stay low out of the starting blocks.
In three words, describe yourself as an athlete: Competitive, focused, hardworking.
Which hurdles event is your favorite? I like the 110-meter hurdles better because there’s no time to think during the race.
Personal bests: 110 hurdles,15.6 seconds; 300 hurdles, 42.2.
What was it like to sweep the events at the county meet? I was grateful to be able to accomplish both of my goals for the meet.
What was it like to win the team title at the county meet? I was very proud of our team for competing as well as we did.
Describe your season so far: Surprising.
Goals for the rest of the season: Win an event at districts and go to states in all of my events.
