The spring gobbler season will end at sunset this evening.
The conclusion of the hunt allows reflection and relief as turkey hunting is no easy task. Often I find myself making plans for next year almost immediately with the anticipation taking over where the participation stopped.
Reporting your harvest, if you were successful, will allow for better management of the flock.
Over the course of a season, moisture is encountered often and now is the best time to clean and oil your shotgun. A lot of debris and dirt can accumulate within the receiver and a complete tear-down of your firearm should be done periodically.
Washing your camouflage clothing at the end of the season will remove any poison ivy oil. This year I applied a Permethrin-based product to my bibs and vest and did not acquire a single tick bite in multiple days afield. The use of any chemical should be given ample consideration before use.
A turkey vest allows one to keep all essential equipment in one place, making it much easier to find the following season. The pockets and game pouch can fill up with sticks and leaves over a month and should be dumped out prior to storing.
While the vest is empty, it is a good time to take inventory as to what may need replaced. Box call chalk and diaphragm mouth calls simply do not last, nor does face paint. End-of-the-season discounts can occasionally be found, although my main incentive for shopping now is so I know I will have my supplies next opening day.
Missing a turkey is easy to do, and despite only encountering a handful of others while afield, two I ran into missed. Both hunters had aftermarket sights installed to replace their factory sights. If one chooses to modify their turkey gun, it should be thoroughly tested before heading afield. With the season now closed, the time is now if one is wanting to install a red dot or scope.
In my hunts and travels, groundhogs are seen regularly and can provide some fun action. To be able to see and shoot them, one will have to seek out an agricultural field that has been worked. Recently planted, sprayed or harvested fields will allow one to easily spot the woodchucks when they leave their den. Walking forest service roads and other right-of-ways that create edge habitat should yield sightings in areas that lack agriculture. The size of a groundhog can vary greatly with both adults and young on the prowl. Small groundhogs can embarrass the best of shooters, especially at long range.
Groundhog meat was eaten often a generation ago, but recently many deem it unfit for consumption despite never having eaten it. Fast food, food stamps and an abundance of venison all can be accredited to the fall in popularity of groundhog meat.
There is no disputing the critter smells, and it is best to clean them immediately after harvest. Taking the quarters and loins can be done quickly with some practice while leaving plenty for nature.
Soaking the meat in ice on the way home will assure it will be good eating. Recipes can be found easily, and younger tender whistle pigs should taste better than a 12-pound 4-year-old.
I favor venison and slow cook any groundhogs harvested for my hound dogs.
