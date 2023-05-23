knapp 5-22-23

Jeff Knapp displayed a nice Keystone Lake smallmouth bass taken last summer on a glide jig.

 Jeff Knapp photo

Last week’s column examined glide jigs, dense, minnow-shaped jigs of the classic Rapala Jigging Rap vein, as well as how to work the bait. This week we look at how to apply those tactics to a variety of popular fish species.

WALLEYE TACTICS: What I’ve learned over the past few years comes from targeting walleyes. And I’ve found the tactic works for a variety of fish species, black bass and white bass in particular. The key isn’t so much in how you work the bait, but where. This often relates to the habitat being fished as well as the dynamics of fish populations in the lake being fished.