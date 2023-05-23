Last week’s column examined glide jigs, dense, minnow-shaped jigs of the classic Rapala Jigging Rap vein, as well as how to work the bait. This week we look at how to apply those tactics to a variety of popular fish species.
WALLEYE TACTICS: What I’ve learned over the past few years comes from targeting walleyes. And I’ve found the tactic works for a variety of fish species, black bass and white bass in particular. The key isn’t so much in how you work the bait, but where. This often relates to the habitat being fished as well as the dynamics of fish populations in the lake being fished.
Glide jigs are not exactly a fisherman-friendly bait to work. They can be physically taxing. For that reason, it’s wise to use them in high percentage areas, which in my mind is where you’ve spotted fish on sonar. While I have no doubt forward facing sonar would increase the efficiency of targeting fish, I only use side, down, and traditional 2D sonar.
In water 15 feet or less I lean toward side imaging set out to 70 to 80 feet. Walleyes roaming flats and humps will display on side scan.
When I mark fish I’ll drop a waypoint on the spot (I use a blue pin) with the intention of circling back, spot-locking the boat, then targeting those fish. The question always arises as to how long to scan structure, searching for pods of fish, before setting up to fish them. Since one doesn’t know how long fish will stay in an area I tend to minimize “search duration” before glide-jigging them. Don’t camp out on a spot. If you make fish contact, keep at it until the action dies. If they don’t bite, keep looking.
In deeper water (roughly 15 to 35 feet) down imaging and traditional sonar come into play. Deep humps, points, creek channel ledges, all are places to search. I often scan deeper structures at around 2 mph with my outboard. When I spot fish, I slam the boat into reverse and toss a heavy glide jig behind the boat.
BLACK BASS: On clear water lakes and reservoirs, which I often fish during the summer periods, it’s common to find black bass and walleyes out on deeper structure, such as that just described. The fish display similarly. Often, it’s a case of now knowing which is there until you catch one.
That said, there’s one situation that is black-bass specific. That’s larger fish holding off deep wood. When targeting deep-wood crappies — brush piles and submerged trees in 15 to 25 feet of water — I often notice bigger marks 10 to 20 feet off the cover. Just don’t fish too close to the cover. Glide jigs and wood don’t go well together.
WHITE BASS AND PANFISH: White bass are a gregarious species that like to feed in packs, often on suspended baitfish. When my 2D sonar shows baitfish being broken up by predators — which often displays like a paint ball splattered on the screen — it’s often white bass at work. Glide jigs dropped through the school will nearly always provoke a hit. When you hit things right you can catch one after another, great fun when the whites are 12 to 15 inches.
Bluegills, pumpkinseeds, crappies, all are added bonuses that commonly show up on a glide jig when targeting other species.
ROD/REEL/LINE COMBINATION: The use of a glide jig is a somewhat specialized tactic, one in which picking the right rod/reel/line combination is important, not just for properly working the lure, but for angler comfort as well.
A spinning rod in the 6½- to 7-foot range is ideal, one with backbone but also with some give in the tip section, namely a fast action rather than extra-fast. My personal choice is a St. Croix Avid Series Walleye, 6-foot-8 medium power, fast action. To this I match a 2000- to 2500-sized quality spinning reel.
The tip section “give” is important for a couple reasons. One, when snapping the jig, it loads up to help propel the bait off bottom. Secondly, the somewhat softer action helps keep fish pinned.
Regarding line choice, braid and nylon mono have their devotees. Personally, while I use braid in nearly all other spinning rod applications, I much prefer mono here, more specifically Sufix Advance Monofilament in 10-pound test.
It’s been my experience that in the warm water of summer fish respond best to violently worked glide jigs. The stretchiness of mono, like the tip section of the rod, stores energy that helps propel the bait off bottom. And it is less fatiguing than attempting the same with braid. Mono also helps keep fish hooked.
