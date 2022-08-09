knapp 8-8-22

Sid Brown displayed a nice white bass taken during a recent outing on Pymatuning Lake.

 Jeff Knapp photo

The display on my sonar screen lit up. My partner for the day, Sid Brown, and I dropped Acme Hyper Rattles over the side. The heavy jigs, nearly an ounce in weight, plummeted quickly to the bottom. Once there we each began instilling an erratic motion to the baits, one that would shoot the lure a few feet off the bottom, at which case it would then glide side-to-side swiftly back to the bottom

Within a few pumps of his rod Sid announced that he was into a fish. After a spirited battle I scooped his 2-pound white bass into the net. Moments later I too was into a good-sized white bass.

