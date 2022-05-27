At face value, Justley Sharp and Abbie Huey don’t appear to have much in common. Sharp is a thrower and Huey a sprinter, competing in vastly different disciplines of track and field.
But the commonalities are there, beyond the fact both are juniors, and this weekend they will look to share a common ground — atop the medal stand at the PIAA Track and Field Championships.
The duo headlines the local girls’ contingent headed to Shippensburg for the two-day state meet beginning today. In total, five area girls qualified in individual events along with three girls’ relay teams.
Homer-Center’s Sharp and Indiana’s Huey each won a pair of district titles in record fashion last week and qualified in two events apiece.
Sharp won the District 6 Class 2A titles in discus and shot put on May 17, setting meet records in both events. Her throws of 142 feet, 1 inch in the discus and 44-2 in the shot put broke the district records held by Penns Manor’s Lexi Benamati since 2000, and that wasn’t lost on Sharp.
“Lexi Benamati has been someone that I’ve looked up to for years,” Sharp said. “My mother teaches at Penns Manor, and Lexi went to Penns Manor, so it’s like I knew these records were there. I knew who she was. I’ve known who she was for years now, and it was always a goal to break some of her records.”
A day later, Huey also won a pair of district titles. She claimed the WPIAL Class 3A crowns in the 200- and 400-meter dashes and broke school records in both. She won the 400 in 56.90 seconds, and the 200 in 25.01. Huey had to race from behind in both races, but that’s just a part of her strategy.
In the 400, she sat in sixth place midway through the race before kicking it in over the final 150 meters. In the 200, with about 50 meters remaining, Huey trailed Upper St. Clair’s Dani Prunzik. She made up the deficit with a strong kick to edge Prunzik by 0.13 seconds.
“She had a great start,” Huey said of Prunzik, “and I was just lucky to have my long 400(-meter) strides. That helped me out, and I really pushed in that last 50 meters.”
Entering the state meet, Sharp and Huey are among the favorites in each of their events. A state title doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility for either, especially if they’re correct in their common belief that they haven’t hit their peak yet this season.
“I was happy,” Sharp said of her performance at the District 6 meet, “but I still don’t even feel like I’m at my complete peak yet. Hopefully I keep going up and at states, I hit that peak and I know that I’m at the top of my game.”
“I feel like I have more in me, especially at the end,” Huey said after winning the 400 by more than a second at the WPIAL meet. “No one was really with me. If I have someone pushing me, I still feel like I could drop my time.”
Joining them in Shippensburg will be River Valley teammates Sara McConnell (400) and Emily Jackson (shot put), and Marion Center’s Reagan Ryen (800).
Ryen will also run on both of Marion Center’s qualifying relay teams. The Stingers are sending their 3,200 and 1,600 relays, with the 3,200 relay qualifying for the fifth time in seven seasons. Both of the Stingers’ relay teams consist of the same four runners — Lydia Miller, Lilly Ryer, Mikayla Gatskie and Ryen — but in different orders.
Rounding out the local qualifiers is the Purchase Line 3,200 quartet of Rachael Ward, Mikeayla Ryen, Alonna Phillips and Alissa Phillips, the first girls’ relay team in school history to qualify for the PIAA meet.
“Just tremendous,” Purchase Line coach Sean Mack said. “First relay for the school on the girls’ side.”
“We’ve never had a relay team go to states,” Ward said. “It’s just an unreal feeling.”
Early in the season, the Purchase Line girls had trouble simply breaking the 11-minute mark in the 3,200 relay. In other words, the Red Dragons didn’t look worthy of a berth in the PIAA meet.
But everything changed at the Indiana County Meet on April 30, when they ran a 10:45. Less than two weeks later, they ran a 10:28.93 at the Heritage Conference Championships on May 10 and kept up with perennial power Marion Center for the first seven laps of the race.
That’s when they truly started believing they could qualify for the state meet.
“We never have done that before,” Ward said. “Marion Center is obviously up there, so we thought that wasn’t even reachable. So when we did do that, we were like, ‘Oh wait, We are capable.’ So it was a confidence booster, definitely.”
Sharp enters the state meet as the top seed and a considerable frontrunner in the Class 2A discus competition. Her seeded distance of 142-1 is more than 15 feet ahead of the next closest competitor. She is also seeded second in the shot put at 44-2, though she’s more than six feet behind top seed Emma Callahan of Shenango (50-8).
Meanwhile, Huey is seeded second in the Class 3A 200-meter dash and sixth in the 400. Her seeded time of 25.01 is just 0.59 seconds behind top seed Sanaa Hebron, of Neshaminy.
No athlete from an Indiana County school has won a state title since Apollo-Ridge long jumper Tre Tipton in 2015, and no girl from the area has won a PIAA championship since Angel Piccirillo won the last of her 10 state titles in 2012.
The last time two area athletes won a state title the same year was in 2010, when Piccirillo won the 1,600 and Northern Cambria’s Janae Dunchack won the last of her four state titles in the high jump.