Norman Andrie

NORMAN ANDRIE

If you were to look down the roster of men and women who have been inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame, a common denominator among them is impact. Some impacted the sports world with their own success, but many made impacts by coaching and teaching others.

So when Norman Andrie thinks about his place in the Hall of Fame, which will be official on Sunday at the annual induction banquet, his mind turns toward a man who was inducted 20 years ago, a local sports figure who had a huge impact on Andrie’s life.