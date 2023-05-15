If you were to look down the roster of men and women who have been inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame, a common denominator among them is impact. Some impacted the sports world with their own success, but many made impacts by coaching and teaching others.
So when Norman Andrie thinks about his place in the Hall of Fame, which will be official on Sunday at the annual induction banquet, his mind turns toward a man who was inducted 20 years ago, a local sports figure who had a huge impact on Andrie’s life.
“I first started boxing when I was 14,” Andrie said. “They had a gym in Homer City, and I had six fights with another coach, but then Johnny Kostas came in and took over the gym. From that time on, Johnny was like a father to me. I was fortunate because he really helped me.”
Kostas, the late boxing trainer who was inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame in 2003, will be joined by one of his protégés at this year’s induction ceremony at Indiana Country Club when Andrie is honored for his fighting career in the decade after World War II ended.
“I’m really excited about it,” said Andrie, now 90 and living in California. “I’m looking forward to coming back. My family is coming, even my (three) sons and my daughter. There are 11 of us coming, and I still have family members in Indiana.”
Andrie’s boxing career began in 1947 when he was a freshman at Homer City High School. He was hooked from the moment he first put on the gloves at the Homer City Athletic Club.
“I just wanted to try it,” he said. “It was something new to me. They had opened up the stable and a few of us went in to learn as much as we could. I enjoyed it very much. When I won, it made it even more enjoyable.”
It wasn’t until two years later, on St. Patrick’s Day 1949, that the winning officially began for Andrie. At the Homer City Lions All-Star Boxing Show in the high school auditorium, Andrie made his debut by rallying from an early knockdown to pummel McKeesport’s Bill Downey, winning by unanimous decision in front of an estimated crowd of 850.
In the next day’s Indiana Evening Gazette, there was a photo of the referee sending the 16-year-old Andrie back to his corner as Downey laid on his back near the ropes having been knocked down. The headline above the photo read “Downey Down For Count In Lions’ Show.”
After Andrie won four of his first five fights, Kostas entered him in the Johnstown Dapper Dan Golden Gloves tournament, which at the time was one of the biggest sporting events in the region. Over the course of three consecutive nights in February 1950, Andrie won two fights by knockout and a third by unanimous decision to earn the championship in the 135-pound class.
For his exploits, which included a lopsided win over Somerset’s Jack Barron in the title match, Andrie was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Novice Fighter.
“Andrie was in usual form last evening and stalked and stormed around the ring in commanding his battle with Jack Barron,” The Indiana Evening Gazette reported. “Although he failed to score his third knockout in as many evenings, the Homer City youth was awarded a unanimous decision and acclaimed the outstanding performer in the novice division.”
The championship, which came with a trophy and a robe for the winner, was lauded in the newspapers and made Andrie a top draw in some of his ensuing bouts.
“That just felt great to win,” he recalled. “Having Johnny coach me was great, and winning the Golden Gloves felt so good.”
Upon becoming the first fighter from Indiana County to win a Golden Gloves title, Andrie was lauded in The Indiana Evening Gazette with an article and photo. In the picture, he is seated holding his gold and blue championship robe and trophy, and his parents, Marco and Neuta Andrie, are standing behind him, admiring the hardware.
“Norman Andrie, whose warm personality belies his brutal destructiveness and the savagery he has for his opponents while in the ring, is a sixteen-year-old senior at Homer City High who is an ‘above average’ student,” the article stated. “Dark-haired Norman belted three opponents into submission in the Johnstown Tourney and flashed the prowess that established him as a comer in the amateur ranks last season.”
By August of that year, Andrie had upped his mark to 11-1 and was a crowd favorite when he fought for the last time in Indiana County. On Aug. 24, he outpointed Johnstown’s Dan Coleman in Indiana at Memorial Field, shortly before he left the county for good.
Earlier that year, Kostas had received a call from an old boxing friend, George Makris, who had recently been hired as the boxing coach at Michigan State. Makris asked Kostas if he had any young fighters who were good enough to compete at the college level, and Andrie’s name came up. A short while later, Andrie was offered a scholarship to box for the Spartans, and soon after beating Coleman, he left for East Lansing, Mich.
In those days, Michigan State freshmen were not allowed to compete in sports, but male students were required to join the ROTC. The military was not something Andrie had planned on, but he soon found he enjoyed the regimented style, so he stayed in it his entire time in college.
Andrie fought for the Spartans his sophomore year and compiled an 8-2 record. He voluntarily took his junior year off due to what the local paper called “weigh-in difficulties,” but he returned as a senior and earned a varsity letter shortly before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Andrie never fought again after his college days, but his combat days were not over. His ROTC experience allowed him to enter the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant, and he started a military career that lasted 20 years. He served overseas in Europe, Africa and Asia, and he served his country in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967.
He said the lessons he learned from Kostas as a teenager helped him survive the battles in the jungles of Southeast Asia.
“It absolutely helped,” he said. “When you become a fighter, you get a lot of grit. That toughness carried over to my military career, particularly in combat areas. I was fortunate to have boxing in my past.”
Andrie, who said he owes so much to Kostas, paid it forward when he was in the Army by coaching boxing teams at Fort Lewis, Wash. and Fort MacArthur, Calif. After retiring from the military, he became a fan of the sport rather than a coach or competitor, but he looks back fondly at his time in the ring.
It’s a brief moment of his 90 years, but he will be honored for it when he is inducted into the hall of fame, an honor he said he never saw coming.
“I’m just so amazed by it,” he said of the induction. “I feel so good about it.”
