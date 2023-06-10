Bry McDermott

Even if you’re not a golf fan, it’s been hard to ignore the noise surrounding the PGA Tour merger with Saudi-funded LIV Golf — a move that’s surprising and yet entirely predictable when you look at the big picture.

Though, if you’re asking the PGA, in its frail efforts to still remain righteous among the public scrutiny, it’s not a merger.