Even if you’re not a golf fan, it’s been hard to ignore the noise surrounding the PGA Tour merger with Saudi-funded LIV Golf — a move that’s surprising and yet entirely predictable when you look at the big picture.
Though, if you’re asking the PGA, in its frail efforts to still remain righteous among the public scrutiny, it’s not a merger.
The PGA Tour removed the word “merge” from the press release announcing the deal between the two golf leagues by Tuesday night, and the PGA’s spokeswoman Laura Neal told USA Today Sports that it was initially deemed a merger as “shorthand.”
A merger, according to Oxford Languages, is “a combination of two things, especially companies, into one.”
The PGA Tour said in the release it has signed an agreement that “combines PIF’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights (including LIV Golf) with the commercial businesses and rights of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.”
It doesn’t matter what word is used … or not used — partnering, combining, merging — they’re all similar in stature. There’s no point in arguing semantics.
The PGA Tour, which claimed moral high ground during the heat of LIV’s public backlash, took the loss on this one in showing everyone it is also all about the dollar signs.
Everyone is well aware that it’s rare to keep clean hands in a multi-billion dollar industry. Sports are no exception.
Professional sports are racked with concussion issues stemming from safety being pushed aside for spectacle. Sports betting is rampant and overtaking sponsorship space when it was once seen as a deadly sin. Domestic abuse is often swept under the rug and misconduct can be excused depending on the perpetrator’s performance.
It’s hard to be a fan of any sport without compromising your values for the sake of entertainment. It’s all about your personal line.
The temptation of LIV Golf was a test of morality for golfers — a group that’s predominantly made up of those who already grew up fortunate.
It put a price tag on one’s conscience.
How much money can make you forget corruption, alleged murder and the mistreatment of millions?
The answer is well over a billion dollars. At least that’s the number Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of LIV, said they’ve put into the startup league.
The biggest stars that moved over to LIV like Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka inked nine-figure deals.
It’s a lot of money to pass up. Any average person would probably jump on the opportunity. It’s a deal that fed into the “work smarter, not harder” mentality with less work and more money.
Koepka took home roughly $3.1 million for winning the PGA Championship at Oak Hill. He won $4 million for taking the top spot in Orlando for LIV.
Maybe if this wasn’t a case of the rich getting richer, it would have felt less gross to watch big names jump aboard LIV and ignore the outrage about how the league and its big payouts were simply a way to sportswash away human rights violations.
However, how it all went down made it clear money talks way louder than morality, and the PGA Tour has somehow found a way to flip the script and make itself part of the problem they were actively fighting against not too long ago.
The PGA Tour looks weak even without full details as the merger awaits approval. There’s no winning this deal, because someone loses on either side.
Do you pay players like Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods for their loyalty and support for the PGA? Do you ask for a return on some of the money given to those who abandoned the tour to play for LIV? Will LIV continue to exist and will the Saudi-league golfers be welcomed back with open arms?
While the PGA Tour will have the majority in the new entity, any money the Saudi Public Investment Fund funnels into future projects scrapes at the root of everything and that’s the idea that they’re playing with blood money. The Public Investment Fund has money, and it seems obvious they’re willing to use it to gain more power and tilt the majority in the future.
Will the players who have taken issue with the morality behind a Saudi-funded paycheck feel comfortable knowing this or that it’s always a possibility?
McIlroy said he’s resigned himself to the idea that Saudi money in golf is going to be the new normal, but it shouldn’t have to be that way. Players shouldn’t have to resign themselves because their league failed them by taking the easy road.
The kingdom of Saudi Arabia sponsors six events on the Ladies European Tour without the same backlash, despite the country’s reputation for oppressing women. But perhaps it’s easier to turn a blind eye when the payouts for women’s leagues are so much lower than their male counterparts. It’s the same situation that led WNBA star Brittney Griner to Russia in the first place to supplement pay in other countries.
The LPGA isn’t included in the current merger, so the focus stays on the men’s side for now.
Healthy competition is always a good thing. While I’m definitely not in favor of LIV Golf, its existence pushed the PGA Tour to analyze its practices and more eyes were on the game to see how things would play out.
Ultimately, the PGA Tour couldn’t dish out money the way LIV could, and LIV couldn’t nail down sponsors and broadcasters. They handled it by suing each other, and I supposed a merger is better than a lawsuit in the collective pursuit of money.
That’s what sports are all about these days anyway.
