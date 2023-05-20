Some athletes play sports for the cheers from the crowd. Some do it for the competitive nature of sports. Others do it for the health benefits. And for a lot of those athletes, being inducted into a hall of fame is a rightful way to end a career.
But Brian Brozeski is a little different. He didn’t play football and basketball and compete in track and field at Blairsville High School for the cheers, although those were always nice to hear. And he didn’t do it for the competition, although that’s what drove him to be the best. And he didn’t do it for his health, although that’s a benefit we all probably could use.
Yet, the summation of Brozeski’s career is still worthy of honor, and that’s what will happen Sunday at the annual Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony when he joins the list of elite athletes and coaches who have made marks on their towns and their teams.
“I always hate to go into the talk of who’s the best,” said former Blairsville football coach Ab Dettorre, “but Brian is certainly one of the best athletes we’ve had, as far as I go back. If you had a list of the best of the best, he would be on it.”
OK, so why did Brozeski play sports? That’s simple.
“I never got into athletics to get in a hall of fame,” Brozeski said. “I got into it, especially in high school, because it was something I can do with my friends. So being inducted is a nice accomplishment, but it was never my ultimate goal.”
GROWING UP in Blairsville, sports was just a part of life for Brozeski and his friends. Back in the 1980s and early 1990s, there were a lot of kids near his home on North Brady Street, and they spent their free time playing football, basketball, baseball and anything else they could find to do.
“It was probably one of the best-case case scenarios for a kid,” Brozeski said. “Growing up, we were behind the times of some of the bigger schools. I think that gave us an advantage to establish a work ethic. In a small town, you had to compete across age groups because you didn’t have that many kids around you who were in your class. That helped push me.”
In addition to keeping themselves occupied, playing a variety of sports helped them learn skills like toughness, resiliency and teamwork. Those are traits Brozeski would show when he got to high school and became a three-sport star.
“I wanted all our kids to play multiple sports,” said Jay Monahan, who coached the Blairsville boys’ basketball team from 1990 to 1998. “I think a lot of those things, especially football, translated to the basketball court.”
WHEN BROZESKI got to high school, he was already a standout athlete and already stood out. He was 6-foot-4 as a sophomore, 6-5 the following year and 6-6 as a senior. Because of his height, he probably could have played many positions in football, but Dettorre was looking for a field general to run his veer offense, and who better than someone who can see the whole field because he’s a head taller than everyone?
“We used him as a quarterback but he could have played anywhere,” Dettorre said. “He had that range, and the ability to see downfield.”
The Bobcats didn’t throw the ball much, but they didn’t have to. Because of their size –– the offensive linemen averaged about 240 pounds each –– and with a bigger tailback like Sam Iezzi (6-1, 215), Brozeski became a battering ram of sorts: His senior season, when the Bobcats went 9-1, Brozeski, the quarterback, had more rushing attempts (92) than passing attempts (67). In Brozeski’s three years of varsity football, he rushed for 616 yards (556 his senior season) and passed for 600. The Bobcats went 20-7-1, including 15-3-1 during Brozeski’s junior and senior seasons.
“He was always a leader, but a quiet leader,” Dettorre said. “He always led by example. He loved to compete, but he never got too high and he never got too low. He was very mature about everything.”
BECAUSE OF his height, one could assume Brozeski was good at basketball. It’s true, but according to his coach, Brozeski could have been good at the sport if he was 5-6 and not 6-6.
“He was 6-3 as a freshman,” Monahan said. “I told him then, ‘You’ll never play with your back to the basket.’ We made him a backup point guard, and he became a tremendous (3-guard). He could play the 1, 2 or 3 spot as a guard with the size of a 4 of 5.”
Brozeski’s sophomore season, with him as a role player, the Bobcats won their first 30 games before getting knocked out of the PIAA playoffs, and he was a role player. But in his junior year, Brozeski became a star. He averaged 17.9 points per game in 1994-95 and then 20.4 points per game the following year when he was named the All-Gazette Player of the Year.
Monahan liked to compare Brozeski to a former NBA player who came from a small high school in New Jersey and had guard skills in a forward’s body.
“I like to remind him that he would have been Wally Szczerbiak,” Monahan said. “He’s that kind of player. He was that good. He had the kind of potential to be that kind of player.”
LIKE WHEN he was a kid, Brozeski didn’t rest when winter turned to spring. He had played baseball when he was younger, but in high school, Brozeski was a natural athlete for throwing and jumping events in track and field. Coached by Dettorre in the throwing events and Elaine Jellison in the jumps, Brozeski was a unicorn of sorts.
“Brian was a dynamic discus thrower, but he could also jump,” Dettorre said. “That combination, I’ve never seen before.”
During his senior season, Brozeski won first place at the Indiana County meet (discus), District 6 meet (discus and high jump) and the Appalachian Conference championships (discus and high jump). He qualified for the state meet in both events, and although he was seeded high in the discus, he did not finish well. But he overcame the disappointment by taking fourth place in the high jump.
BECAUSE HE was so good at three sports, Brozeski had a lot of thinking to do when college scouts started sniffing around Blairsville. He had narrowed things down to basketball or football, and basketball was his first love. Two Division I schools, Miami of Ohio and Xavier, showed a lot of interest, but he had another idea.
For as long as he could remember, the idea of playing football at Penn State, in front of 100,000 people at Beaver Stadium, sounded appealing. He asked Dettorre for some guidance, and his coach called an old friend, Fran Gantner, who was the Nittany Lions’ offensive coordinator.
“Fran asked me one question,” Dettorre said. “He said, ‘Is he tough?’ I gave him my rendition and that was enough.”
Although the Penn State coaching staff shuffled him between wide receiver and tight end, Brozeski went from a walk-on to a full scholarship player in his final three seasons. His college career ended with four catches for 53 yards. But he did play on four teams that played in bowl games, including the 1996 squad that beat Texas in the Fiesta Bowl.
“Looking back at it,” Brozeski said, “I was fortunate to have an experience like that. It was priceless.”
BROZESKI’S CAREER to that point was good enough for him to be in the discussion for the Hall of Fame. But here’s the thing: For all his exploits with the Bobcats, it all may be supporting information when Brozeski’s sports career eventually comes to an end.
That’s because what he’s doing now, as the girls’ basketball coach at Norwin High School, could end up being his shining achievement in a sterling athletic career. In 12 seasons coaching the Knights, Norwin has gone 215-75, won two WPIAL championships and made four runs in the state playoffs. This year’s team went 24-5 with mostly sophomores and juniors, and there’s every reason to believe Norwin is headed for some big things in the next few years.
“The kids who play for him, I’m sure, would say they feel blessed,” Monahan said. “If there’s one thing I’m most proud of with Brian, it’s the way he coaches now. He looks at the game as a vehicle to teach life skills to the kids. That’s a rare quality. Not enough coaches have that. The results are so much bigger because he cares about his players as if they were his family. He is very good at the X’s and O’s, but it’s much bigger than that for him.”
Oddly enough, it’s a job Brozeski didn’t think he would have for long.
“To be completely honest, I took the job as a springboard to get a head boys’ position,” he said. “I thought it would be good on my résumé, and be out in three years. But I ended up falling in love with how hard the girls work when you push them and how they prepare and are willing to be coached.”
He sees himself in his players. They want to improve every day. They want to play for the team, not for themselves. And they want to have fun doing it.
“He’s exactly what you would want in a coach,” Dettorre said. “His leadership style was by example. He had a good time, don’t get me wrong, but he was a very good teammate. He didn’t worry about personal statistics. That holds through today as a coach, and that makes him an outstanding coach.”
ON SUNDAY, Brozeski will join a long list of Blairsville stars in the Hall of Fame. When he got the call over the winter that he had been picked, he wasn’t sure what to think.
“It was a little bit of a surprise,” he said. “It’s hard to wrap my head around. It’s not something that was ever on my radar, but I’m more than pleased at being acknowledged and going into the Hall of Fame. God’s blessed me with a lot of great opportunities and great experiences.”
He was once a great athlete, and now he’s become a great coach. One of those things would be enough for this honor, but there’s more to Brian Brozeski than the ability to dunk a basketball or run over a defense.
“For me, two things come to mind when I think about him,” Monahan said. “The first thing is what kind of athlete he was. I coached a lot of good kids, but ‘Ski’ was easily one of the best athletes I ever coached. The other thing is that as a person, he’s just a great man who cares about the right things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.