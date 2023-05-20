brian brozeski

BRIAN BROZESKI

Some athletes play sports for the cheers from the crowd. Some do it for the competitive nature of sports. Others do it for the health benefits. And for a lot of those athletes, being inducted into a hall of fame is a rightful way to end a career.

But Brian Brozeski is a little different. He didn’t play football and basketball and compete in track and field at Blairsville High School for the cheers, although those were always nice to hear. And he didn’t do it for the competition, although that’s what drove him to be the best. And he didn’t do it for his health, although that’s a benefit we all probably could use.