HERSHEY — Marion Center senior Dillon Green ended his high school cross country career in style Saturday.
For the second straight season, Green earned a medal at the PIAA Championships, finishing 18th in the boys’ Class 1A race in a time of 17 minutes, 46.6 seconds to headline the local contingent at the Parkview Course in Hershey. The top 25 in each race earn medals.
Green was one of two area runners who posted top-50 finishes. Apollo-Ridge sophomore and first-year runner Gabe Kavulic finished 44th in the boys’ 1A race in 18:24.4.
Also in the 1A boys’ competition, United sophomore Colton Henning placed 57th in 18:40.3, and Marion Center senior Tim Barrett, a three-time state qualifier, finished 85th with a 19:04.2.
Ligonier Valley junior Clara Wallace was the top local finisher in the girls’ Class 1A race, placing 57th at 22:19.7. United sophomore Sarah Marshall was 73rd (22:35.7), Marion Center senior Reagan Ryen led the Stingers with a 92nd-place finish (23:04.7), and West Shamokin senior Riley Schreckengost took 97th (23:11.7).
In the Class 2A competition, Indiana senior Seth Weaver placed 82nd in the boys’ race (18:22.9), as did Indians’ freshman Addison Fry in the girls’ race (21:59.4).
For the second straight year, the Marion Center boys’ and girls’ teams both qualified for the PIAA meet, but the Stingers didn’t make much noise. The boys finished 10th in the team standings with 311 points.
Meanwhile, the Marion Center girls finished 14th, bringing their streak of top-four finishes in five of the last six seasons to a screeching halt.
Rounding out the Marion Center boys’ runners were: Evan Risinger, who returned from an injury he suffered at the District 6 meet and finished 157th in 20:01.1; Cameron Pack (165th, 20:07.4), Adam Ryer (182nd, 20:28.6), Seth Boring (186th, 20:33.2) and Rayden Long (251st, 23:20.2).
On the girls’ side, Marion Center only fielded six of a maximum seven runners. Finishing behind Ryen for the Stingers were Claire Hood (122nd, 23:42.4), Mikayla Gatskie (147th, 24:22.9), Maggie Hood (157th, 24:40.0), Brynnley Haggerty (162nd, 24:47.1) and Kenadee Elkin (175th, 25:21.2).
Other local runners who competed were River Valley’s Alexandria Kepple, who was 148th (24:24.0) in the girls’ 1A race, Indiana’s Jon Berzonsky, who finished 157th (19:15.2) in the boys’ 2A race.