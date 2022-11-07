mc xc

Marion Center placed 13th at the PIAA Cross Country Championships.

 Submitted photo

HERSHEY — Marion Center senior Dillon Green ended his high school cross country career in style Saturday.

For the second straight season, Green earned a medal at the PIAA Championships, finishing 18th in the boys’ Class 1A race in a time of 17 minutes, 46.6 seconds to headline the local contingent at the Parkview Course in Hershey. The top 25 in each race earn medals.

