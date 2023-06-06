knapp 6-5-23

Army vet and chapter founder Bll Butler kayaked on the Lehigh River.

 Submitted photo

Be you a veteran kayaker that seeks out whitewater thrills, a sailor that harnesses the wind to navigate, or one whose idea of tranquility is a quiet summer evening surveying a bobber for the bite of a bluegill, many of us understand the positive influence being on or near the water brings. It’s that effect that the Susquehanna Valley Team River Runner channels in its programs, ones tailored toward military veterans and first responders dealing with physical and emotional challenges.

SVTRR is a chapter of the national group Team River Runner, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide health and healing for military injured, active duty, veterans and community first responders, said Jennifer Eaton, coordinator for the local group.