Be you a veteran kayaker that seeks out whitewater thrills, a sailor that harnesses the wind to navigate, or one whose idea of tranquility is a quiet summer evening surveying a bobber for the bite of a bluegill, many of us understand the positive influence being on or near the water brings. It’s that effect that the Susquehanna Valley Team River Runner channels in its programs, ones tailored toward military veterans and first responders dealing with physical and emotional challenges.
SVTRR is a chapter of the national group Team River Runner, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide health and healing for military injured, active duty, veterans and community first responders, said Jennifer Eaton, coordinator for the local group.
“I have seen water do amazing things for individuals from a healing standpoint,” said Eaton. “A lot of our participants have what we refer to as ‘invisible disabilities.’ We’re dealing with anxiety, depression and post traumatic stress disorders. Water gives them a level of calming, but at the same time an adrenaline rush. It can empower you.”
Outside her volunteer work with SVTRR, Eaton’s professional career is in developing educational and recreational programs for blind and visually impaired students and adults. It’s through this background Eaton has incorporated paddling-skills training for visually disabled participants in the local chapter. In the past, blind members have safely negotiated whitewater.
“As SVTRR has grown, we’ve evolved into providing a lifestyle change as a primary goal,” said Eaton.
SVTRR offers programs for folks of all skill levels, including novices that have no kayaking experience. Instruction starts with the basics, explanations of boat and paddle features and can be customized to those with vision loss.
“Much of instruction for new participants is land-based,” said Eaton. “We move at the participants’ pace. We suggest that if someone is still unsure of things, they attend the pool sessions we have during the wintertime, where one can literally get their feet wet.”
Potential members with kayaking/paddling experience need not start with the basics. Once they’ve shown they have the skills to navigate on a lake, instructors focus on safety aspects before progressing to moving water.
“We make sure participants can perform a wet water exit, safe swimmer position, whistle commands and such before moving on,” said Eaton.
Since our state boasts a wide variety of paddling venues, destinations are chosen for the participant’s skill level and preference. Based in Lancaster County, Conestoga Creek is frequently visited, as are Muddy Creek and the Susquehanna River. Local flat-water destinations include Lake Williams and Nockamixon. The upper Lehigh, Pine Creek and Youghiogheny River are among those chosen for whitewater adventures.
“If someone says, ‘I just want to go out on Lake Williams and fish,’ great, we’ll see to it you have the proper boat and gear so you can hang out in a nice, quiet cove and fish,” said Eaton. “We will meet people where they are.”
Eaton also emphasized SVTRR is non-competitive. There’s no pressure put on members to tackle any water they are not comfortable with, stating that there’s no shame in portaging challenging river sections.
Looking to the future, the chapter coordinator said she’d like to see more folks take advantage of the programs offered by the paddling group. She also noted opportunities to become involved with SVTRR abound. They offer training courses to certify instructors. Even if your interest or skill set is not water recreation-based, off-the-water support is also welcomed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.