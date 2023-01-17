knapp 1-16-23

From early spring through late fall, curly tail grubs fool a wide variety of fish, including smallmouth bass.

 Jeff Knapp photo

Curly tail grubs were one of the first soft plastic shapes to appear on the fishing scene. But as popular as they are, few anglers realize the many ways grubs can be fished. Folks jig them along the bottom, incorporating a drag/hop cadence. And they catch fish. But grubs are more than just jigging lures. They also excel as swimming lures, in flowing water, when the target is smallmouth bass.

Most soft-plastic bait companies offer some version of a curly tail grub. I’ve caught river and creek smallies on a lot of them, including original Mister Twisters, Yum’s Muy Grubs, Kalin’s Grubs and Berkley Power Grubs. Another great swimming grub is the Galidas Grubz. The thing I like about this grub is its ringed body, which I think allows it to excel as a swimming grub in particular. The body moves water, which nearby bass can detect by way of their advanced sensory system. And the texture might keep bass holding on to it longer.

