MARION CENTER — An early caution was all Ryan Gustin needed to make his 100th World of Outlaws Late Models Series start a memorable one.
The Marshalltown, Iowa, driver stormed under Ryan Montgomery on Lap 7 to take the lead and never looked back to win the Connor Bobik Memorial Friday night at Marion Center Raceway.
Montgomery led the field to the green in the 40-lap affair, holding off challenges from Mike Norris and Gustin, who slowly worked his way to the front from his fourth starting spot in the first few laps.
But as “The Reaper” sneaked by Norris on the inside for second, a caution came out on Lap 4 for Colton Flinner, who spun.
After the restart, Gustin needed three laps to wrestle the lead away from Montgomery, sliding underneath him in Turn 2 on Lap 7.
From there, he aced three more restarts to earn his third career World of Outlaws win and his first of the 2023 season.
“The Reaper” said his fourth starting position allowed him to ease through the race and not use his equipment up too early.
“We took off, and I felt really, really, good,” Gustin said. “Probably the best I’ve ever felt in a late model. It went right around there, and I just kind of tried to ride and not kill the edges on my tires a whole lot once we got to the lead.
“It’s nice starting up there. If you start eighth or tenth or whatever, you know you just got to go. When you start up there, you can definitely take a lot better care of your tires and make sure you got something left at the end.”
Gustin’s $10,000 victory vaulted him to second in the points standings — eight points behind Series points leader Chris Madden, who finished ninth.
While Gustin went unchallenged once he took the lead, two former champions waged war for the runner-up spot.
Shane Clanton and Brandon Sheppard traded the position before Clanton gained the advantage on the outside on Lap 35.
Sheppard crossed the line in third place after falling back to eighth in the first few laps.
Nick Hoffman, the rookie of the race, finished fourth after starting 12th.
Bobby Pierce rounded out the top five after starting 16th.
