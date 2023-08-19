The Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2024.
The nomination deadline is Oct. 31.
The Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2024.
The nomination deadline is Oct. 31.
Candidates can only be nominated by members of the Hall of Fame. Dues are $10 annually or $100 for a lifetime membership. Dues can be mailed to Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame, PO Box 823, Indiana, PA 15701.
Candidacy is open to those who were born or raised in the area or who participated in some phase of sports in the area. Candidates must have been retired from the sport or position a minimum of three years; or been in the sport or position a minimum of 25 years; or reached their 55th birthday.
Deceased candidates must have been deceased a minimum of one year prior to induction.
For information or a nomination form, email tonyc1979@gmail.com or contact The Indiana Gazette sports department at (724) 465-5555, ext. 266.
