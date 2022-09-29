The Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2023.
The nomination deadline is Oct. 31. A review of nominations and a vote for the next class will be conducted by the Hall of Fame board of directors in November.
In order to qualify for election, an individual must have brought lasting fame and recognition through his or her contributions in athletics while participating with an Indiana County-based sports organization or be a native of the county who was a member of an organization based outside the county.
Also eligible are those who have brought similar recognition to the county through contributions to sports in general, in managerial, promotional or other influential capacities. Candidates must have either been retired from the sport or position a minimum of three years, been in the sport or position for 25 years, reached the age of 55 or been deceased at least one year.
Only Hall of Fame members may nominate individuals to be considered for induction. Membership dues are $10 annually or $100 for a lifetime. To join, send dues to Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame, PO Box 823, Indiana, PA 15701.
For information or a nomination form, contact Tony Coccagna, sports editor at The Indiana Gazette, at (724) 840-4056 or email tonyc1979@gmail.com; or visit indianacountysports hall.com.
