The NCAA Division II men’s basketball poll was not released as usual on Tuesday, but there were new Power 10 rankings, and IUP moved to the top.
The Power 10 rankings, compiled by Wayne Cavadi and posted on NCAA.com, moved IUP into the No. 1 spot ahead of Northwest Missouri State, the three-time defending national champion, which lost for the first time this week and dropped to third. IUP, meanwhile, remained undefeated at 10-0.
Cavadi said, “The Crimson Hawks are winning and winning big. … IUP is outscoring its opponents by a margin of 20.7 points per game, fifth best in DII. Tomiwa Sulaiman, the reigning PSAC West rookie of the year, is proving to be a real X-factor, stepping into an even larger role with much-improved play. This team, as always, is dangerous with depth in the scoring department.”
As for Northwest Missouri State, Cavadi said, “It’s actually somewhat comical at this point — and speaks volumes to what coach Ben McCollum has created in Maryville — that a single Northwest Missouri State loss shakes the DII men’s basketball universe at its foundations. After all, this team had five losses heading into last year’s DII tournament — two more than the previous three seasons combined — and suddenly they weren’t the favorites. We saw how that ended.
“That said, the Bearcats do fall just a tad, and (IUP) grabs the No. 1 spot.”
Nova Southeastern (Fla.) is second, and Black Hills State (S.D.) is fourth, followed by Hillsdale (Mich.) in fifth, Missouri-St. Louis in sixth, West Liberty (W.Va.) in seventh, Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) in eighth and Augusta (Ga.) in ninth. Central Oklahoma and Colorado School of Mines are tied at No. 10.
Nova Southeastern, Black Hills State, Hillsdale and Augusta joined IUP and Northwest Missouri State in the Eight in Evansville, Ind., last season. West Liberty is a perennial contender in the Atlantic Region along with IUP.
IUP lost to Augusta in the semifinals, and Augusta lost to Northwest Missouri State in the championship game.
IUP does have a history of No. 1 rankings in the national poll. IUP was ranked No. 1 for 11 weeks in 1994-95 under coach Kurt Kanaskie, whose team reached the national semifinals, and again for two weeks the following season.
The Hawks have been ranked as high as No. 2 several times and played in the national championship game twice in 17 seasons under Lombardi.
IUP beat West Chester, 69-55, on Monday for its 10th win. The Hawks return to action Dec. 30 at Millersville.