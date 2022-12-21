IUP logo

The NCAA Division II men’s basketball poll was not released as usual on Tuesday, but there were new Power 10 rankings, and IUP moved to the top.

The Power 10 rankings, compiled by Wayne Cavadi and posted on NCAA.com, moved IUP into the No. 1 spot ahead of Northwest Missouri State, the three-time defending national champion, which lost for the first time this week and dropped to third. IUP, meanwhile, remained undefeated at 10-0.

Tags