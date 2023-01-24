The IUP Crimson Hawks avoided a slippery situation Monday night at Edinboro.
With the Crimson Hawks struggling the first half, the game was halted for nearly 10 minutes while a crew cleaned a slippery substance from the floor.
After the break, IUP put its game in order en route to a 79-61 victory, the 18th without a loss for the No. 1-ranked NCAA Division II team in the country.
“I haven’t had that,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi, a veteran 40 years in the profession, said. “It’s not like there was a leak in the ceiling.”
Trailing 23-20 after going 1-for-8 from the free throw line, IUP rebounded with a 13-2 run for a 33-25 halftime lead and pulled away at the start of the second half. The Hawks quickly stretched the lead into double figures and kept it there for the remainder of the game.
IUP started a long week with a win. After playing Saturday night, IUP visited Edinboro on Monday, travels to Slippery Rock on Wednesday and welcomes East Stroudsburg on Saturday.
“We didn’t practice (Sunday),” Lombardi said. “It’s a balancing act trying to keep guys fresh mentally because it’s going to be a long week. Normally, any day after a day off we have a great practice day, but I didn’t expect us to play well in the first half. … We just had to survive the first half and get adjusted and let everybody get their pulse back. For our standards, we played some bad basketball in the first half.”
Jaylen Stewart, a sophomore guard, kept IUP in the game in the first half while scoring 17 of his game-high 22 points. Ethan Porterfield posted a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Shawndale Jones hit his average with 20 points to go with five assists. Dave Morris, Tomiwa Sulaiman and Dallis Dillard each handed out four assists. Dillard came up with six steals, and Porterfield and Morris combined for five.
Kierell Green scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half for Edinboro (5-12, 3-9).
“Dallis sis a great job defensively,” Lombardi said. “We made a switch at halftime, and he made a difference guarding green in the second hall, and I thought that was a big thing. We played defense the way we’re capable in the second half and ran the floor a little.”
Stewart was 7-for-8 with three 3-point field goals coming off the bench, and Porterfield was 7-for-14 with three 3s. IUP shot 46.3 percent (31-for-67) overall and held Edinboro to 38.6 percent (22-for-57). IUP has held 13 opponents under 40 percent shooting this season.
“When Ethan shoots the ball like that it really opens things up,” Lombardi said, “and Jaylen gave us nice minutes. Dave is in a little bit of a slump right now, but he’ll get out of it. Jaylen gives us some opportunities when some guys are off a little bit.”
IUP plays at Slippery Rock (12-6, 6-6), which lost to Lock Haven, 80-75 in double overtime, on Monday.
“We’ve got a big one coming up Wednesday at Slippery Rock,” Lombardi said. “It will be a full house and a tremendous atmosphere and probably out biggest road challenge we’ll have this year, and I think the guys are looking forward to trying to answer the ball in that atmosphere when we’ll be somewhat of an underdogs. We’ll have to come together, and hopefully a from IUP gets involved as well.”