It’s March, and the IUP Crimson Hawks are sitting on their usual perch.
IUP opened the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoffs with an 85-76 victory over California in a game the Hawks controlled in the second half.
After leading by one, 33-32, at halftime, IUP opened the second half on a roll, built a 10-point lead and kept it there except for a few possession when California cut the margin to seven or eight. The hawks scored 52 points in the second half, shot jut shy of 50 percent for the game and dominated the boards to the tune of plus-18, 43-25.
IUP advanced to the PSAC semifinals to play East Stroudsburg (23-7) on Saturday at Shippensburg. Mercyhurst (23-4) plays Shippensburg (19-10) in the other semifinal. The championship game is 2 p.m. Sunday at Shippensburg.
The Hawks are the three-time defending champions.
“It’s a privilege and we’re thankful to have the opportunity to have these experiences,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “A lot of teams don’t get to have them. In an 18-team conference, for 14 the season is over. We get to have a little bit more competition and a little bit more fun.”
IUP started slowly, going 1-for-9 from the field. They went 10-for-18 after that and held a one-point lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Hawks took off behind Ethan Porterfield, a 6-foot-8 junior center who scored the first eight points of the half on a layup, a 3-point field goal and a three-point play. IUP eventually built the lead to 10 and never let it slip below seven while beating the Vulcans for the second time in a row after closing the regular season with an 80-77 win at California on Saturday. The Hawks ran their winning streak over the Vulcans to 21.
“We just battled and fought,” Lombardi said. “Sometimes the hardest game in a tournament can be the opening round, especially when you’re the favorite. We were able to get by that and survive the first half and really establish ourselves in the second half.”
IUP’s Shawndale Jones posted game highs of 22 points and five assists, and Porterfield finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. He also threw down a rare dunk, an impressive feat for a player nursing leg ailments most or the season.
“It’s feeling better,” Porterfield said. “If it wasn’t I would have never been able to throw that one down.”
Porterfield was 1-for-7 from the field in the first half and 6-for-8 in the second. Dave Morris added 17 points, Dallis Dillard scored 10, Jaylen Stewart had nine and Tomiwa Sulaiman raked in 11 rebounds.
“The biggest thing is we outrebounded them by 18,” Lombardi said. “You’re not going to lose too may games by doing that. We kept pounding away at the glass, and there was a lot of activity.”
Donald Whitehead Jr. led California (16-14) with 19 points off the bench. Jermaine Hall Jr. scored 17, and Keith Palek III and KJ McClurg had 15 apiece.
California had won six in a row before losing to IUP on Saturday and bounced back with a win over Seton Hill in the first round of the playoffs on Monday.
“They’ve played as well as anybody in an 18-team conference over the last month,” Lombardi said.”
IUP plays East Stroudsburg at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Warriors beat West Chester, 85-72, on Wednesday.
The teams met once in the regular season, with IUP taking a 67-53 win at home on Jan. 28. The Warriors like to press, and Porterfield likes the matchup.
“I like Stroudsburg,” he said. “The way they play, I think we’ll do a good job slowing the game down.”
Mercyhurst, the PSAC West runner-up behind IUP, plays Shippensburg, the PSAC East champion, in the other semifinal Saturday. Mercyhurst beat Pitt-Johnstown, 86-57, and Shippensburg topped Lock Haven, 75-54, in Wednesday’s other quarterfinals.