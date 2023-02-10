It wasn’t the loss that most bothered Joe Lombardi.
It was the way it happened that disappointed the IUP basketball coach.
The Crimson Hawks, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II, lost for the first time this season Monday night, playing reckless and out of a character in a 62-48 setback at Mercyhurst.
With IUP coming off one of the worst offensive outings in his 17-year tenure, Lombardi asked his team to use the most important muscle in the human body to get back on track: the cardiac muscle. He asked the Hawks to play with heart.
IUP responded Wednesday night. Although it took 20 minutes or so for the Hawks to regain their footing, they bounced back during a big second half and beat Pitt-Johnstown, 70-60, in front of 3,250 fans, the largest crowd at the KCAC this season.
“Before the game, I asked guys to play with big hearts, and that’s a lot of ways,” Lombardi said. “When you play with heart, there’s toughness in your heart and also love in your heart, so they needed to play for each other in a tough, physical manner.”
At Mercyhurst, IUP shot 29.1 percent, which was the most recognizable reason for the first setback. The slump carried over against Pitt-Johnstown, and IUP shot 28.6 percent from the floor in the first half but led 25-22 at halftime.
A second-half team throughout most of the season, IUP finally got pumping, shooting 61.3 percent and taking control of the boards. The Hawks finished with a 43-24 rebounding advantage and outscored the Mountain Cats 24-4 in second-chance points.
There was plenty of heart to go around. Most noticeably, Tomiwa Sulaiman, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, put on a rebounding clinic, grabbing 11 of his 15 on offense and depositing many of them in the basket en route to a game-high 24 points. He also blocked two shots.
“Obviously, the story of the game was we had 19 more rebounds,” Lombardi said. “In a way we willed it until our offense started executing the way we wanted it to. Up to that point we kept ourselves in the game by just willing it with heart.”
The biggest guy probably played with the biggest heart. Ethan Porterfield, a 6-8 junior, somehow played 37 minutes, scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and even handed out three assists. Porterfield, nursing leg ailments brought on by a thyroid condition, hasn’t practiced in more than two weeks and wears a protective boot on his right foot when he’s not on the court.
“I don’t know if he’s back for long,” Lombardi said, “but after not practicing for 16 days and going through everything he’s been going through … He wasn’t in shape coming out of New Year’s and then he got set back again. I can’t say enough about Ethan and his tenacity and job he did tonight. He did a wonderful job on both ends of the court.
“I guess Tomiwa had a pretty night, too. He was dominant.”
The dominant performance followed a bad one at Mercyhurst. Lombardi yanked Sulaiman from the game early for a brief period and kept him out of the starting lineup in the second half.
“He refused to be denied, and he has a lot of physical toughness,” Lombardi said. “We talked after the Mercyhurst game, and I thought he got overly emotional, and sometimes your greatest strength can be your biggest weakness, too, and he got his head out of the game, so I’m proud of how he competed and stayed in a good head space with poise.”
Porterfield’s status remains a game-to-game issue. He missed the final two weeks of preseason when he had a tumor removed from a parathyroid gland and suffered another setback when the leg issues arose. On Wednesday, he resembled the player who emerged as one of top forwards in the country last season.
“I’m a little surprised, I’ll be honest with you. I didn’t expect that,” Lombardi said. “The discussion was to get through this game and maybe sit him for the rest of the regular season, but the trainer is going to have a hard time convincing me he needs to sit the rest of the season. Maybe we’ll give him a week off. Somewhere he needs to be given seven days off. But it’s not just days off, you get rusty if you don’t practice. You need to practice.”
Porterfield was 8-for-12 from the floor, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. His late-game 3 finished off the Mountains Cats and staked IUP to a 16-point lead.
Earlier, Dave Morris broke out of his slump, following Jaylen Sander’s drive by hitting three straight 3-pointers in an 11-0 burst that pulled the Hawks from a five-point deficit to a six-point lead at 49-43 midway through the second half.
Sulaiman took over after that, scoring 16 of IUP’s next 18 points and stretching the run to 27-9 for a 13-point lead with 3:59 to go. Porterfield scored the other seven points that didn’t belong to Sulaiman.
“It was good to see Dave get going again, making some 3s and playing with joy,” Lombardi said. “There are a lot things that go on during the course of the season. These guys aren’t robots. They have a lot of different stuff going on and certain expectations of playing well, and when you don’t play well it can be burdensome when you struggle a few games. So I’m happy for him because he’s such a wonderful young man and had a little bit of a breakout tonight.”
Meanwhile, Shawndale Jones, the leading scorer in the conference at 21.0 points per game, was 0-for-8 with one point at halftime. In the second half, he took on a different role, handing out five of his six assists while going 2-for-5 from the field. He finished with five points.
“He passed the ball really well,” Lombardi said, “and part of the game plan was to put the ball in his hands and try to make plays. Made more passes than that that got our offense going. He passed it well.”
Pitt-Johnstown, one of the national leaders in field goal percentage (.515), shot 57.7 percent in the second half and 46.2 for the game. John Paul Kromka, one of the national leaders in field goal percentage, finished with 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting. Joe Batt and Ryan Smith each scored 10.
Dallis Dillard and Dave Morris led the defensive charge on the perimeter with four steals apiece.
“I thought Dallis had a good defensive night,” Lombardi said. “Him and Dave were active. UPJ doesn’t turn it over much, and they turned it over 14 times.”
IUP has five games left in the regular season. A trip to Clarion is next followed by home games against Edinboro on Wednesday and Slippery Rock (Feb. 18).
The Hawks have another PSAC West title in view. They are the three-time defending conference champions and the defending Atlantic Region champions with designs on returning to the Elite Eight in Evansville, Ind., and playing for a national championship.
IUP took a step back on that road the other night. They bounced back in a big way.
“The significance was we went on the road and didn’t handle the struggle well. The beauty of tonight is we handled the adversity well and handled the struggle well,” Lombardi said. “We brought on our own struggle a little at the end of the first half, but we responded to that adversity. Championship DNA is all about, can you respond to the adversity? You’re not going to win a championship, whether it’s conference, regional or national, if you don’t manage your ability and mindset to work through frustration and mental fatigue and failure All those things are going to happen, and teams with that DNA are the ones that find a way to win.”