In a season filled with adversity, the IUP Crimson Hawks faced one more challenge they had to overcome in the biggest game of the year.
Battling California in what was a close game throughout, IUP held a one-point lead going down the stretch. Armoni Foster drove to the bucket, hit a layup and appeared to be fouled, setting up a three-point play. But the official standing nearest the play called an offensive foul, wiping out the bucket and shifting momentum back to the Vulcans with 2:31 to play.
Not to fear.
After IUP transitioned to defense, Dave Morris came up with a steal, and the Hawks went back on offense.
In what turned out to be the biggest possession of the game, Foster drove right, saw Ethan Porterfield setting up in the corner and dished to the 6-foot-8 sophomore forward, who drained a 3-point shot that sent IUP to a 68-59 victory and the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship in front of 2,600 fans at the KCAC on Tuesday night.
“It was probably a bang-bang call,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “We could have buckled when that happened. But they fought back and got stops and made shots, and Ethan’s shot just got us crazy momentum and juiced us up and put us in a position of control and kind of discouraged them.”
IUP followed a season-long mantra: move on to the next play. They did it when Shawndale Jones was lost in the seventh game of the season and Tommy Demogerontas sat out 10 games, forcing freshmen to take on expanded roles.
“Coach told us before the game to focus on the next play and overcome,” Foster said, “and I think we did a good job with that. Backs against the wall, we came together even more and just fought and stayed connected, and that was the difference-maker.”
Porterfield, the MVP of the PSAC tournament, followed that with the regional MVP award. He scored 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting and made his only 3-point attempt of the game. His free throw shooting in the semifinal win over Mercyhurst carried IUP to victory.
“When we called the play,” Porterfield said, “I went to the corner, and I saw Armoni look at me out of the corner of his eye and knew he was going to throw it to me, and I knew it was going in before I even shot it. Once I made, we started screaming, and from there we felt like we had the game in lock.”
“I was going to take it for a layup,” Foster said, “but I saw him standing there, and something told me to pass it to him. And I knew it was going in. It went in and we were really excited, and I just pointed at him and told him I love him.”
“It created a whole different climate by that shot going in,” Lombardi said.
It was set up by Morris’ steal. The 6-1 junior guard sneaked under California’s Bryson, who is 6-6, and tipped the ball away.
“I was baiting it the whole time,” Morris said. “I knew it was coming. They thought they had a mismatch. But that’s what I do. I bait, it, I wait for it, and I was waiting for my time.”
The sequence was part a 13-1 run that gave IUP a 66-55 lead inside the final minute.
Up to that point, that largest lead either team held was four points. Neither team shot well or took care of the ball in the first half, but IUP put together the better second half despite 12 turnovers that raised its game total to 23.
The Hawks went 12-for-18 from the field and 14-for-16 from the line in second half. They finished at 48.8 percent for the game, their best shooting output in weeks, and held California to 32.8 percent for the game. IUP also led the rebounding by six, 37-31.
Foster, a junior, finished with a game-high 19 points — he was 8-for-8 from the line — and Morris scored 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Demogerontas, the lone IUP player in his final college season, scored eight points.
All five California starters scored in double figures, led by Brent Pegram with 15. Philip Alston posted a double-double with 10 points — half his season average — and 11 rebounds.
“Defense carried us,” Lombardi said. “We have guys that guard on the ball, and guys stayed focused on concepts and what they’re trying to get and what we’re trying to take away, and we just finally wore them out. And Ethan’s big 3, that was the separator and gave us a lot of momentum and really brought the crowd into play and we were able to cruise home.”
In the end, despite the numbers, it was intangibles that shined for the Hawks.
“It takes a lot of mental toughness to win a championship,” Lombardi said, “and that’s why some teams don’t win it because they can’t move on to the next play. You’ve got to focus on the root, not the fruit. You can’t look at the prize at the end of the day. The root is every possession on offense and every possession on defense and being efficient in all we’re doing and keep moving on to the next play.”
That was especially true when a bang-bang call went against the Hawks.
“That’s what we do,” Morris said. “Coach tells us next play every time. You can’t dwell on anything. We had the chance to get on defense and get stops, and we knew we’d be all right.”