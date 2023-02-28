Emotions were high Monday night in the first round of the PSAC women’s basketball tournament. For the IUP Crimson Hawks, the lasting emotion will be frustration.
Missed shots and missed opportunities –– compounded by one hard-to-accept foul –– led to one painful loss, 68-66, to Pitt-Johnstown, that likely ends the Crimson Hawks’ season.
“It’s frustrating to lose like that,” said first-year IUP coach Craig Carey. “But I’m proud of the girls. We hit a big run and then they hit their run of their own and we didn’t give up the last 30 seconds. We were down, but we didn’t give up.”
The game featured 10 lead changes, with neither the fourth-seeded Crimson Hawks (18-10) nor the fifth-seeded Mountain Cats (17-12) holding a lead greater than six points. It was at times sloppy and at times well-played, and like playoff games sometimes do, it came down to the closing seconds.
In the final critical sequence, Pitt-Johnstown led 67-64 and had the ball. But IUP’s Maria Cerro and Teirra Preston teamed up to force a turnover with 26 seconds to play, and Carey called a timeout to set up what was hoped to be the game-winning shot.
IUP senior Alana Cardona, who finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, was the first option, but the Mountain Cats collapsed on her and she kicked the ball out, where it eventually got to guard Kiera Baughman with about six seconds left.
Baughman drove to the hoop from the left wing and floated a shot over UPJ’s reeling Olivia Fasick that banked in as the crowd erupted, apparently giving IUP the lead with 3.2 seconds left. But the official behind the play called Baughman for a charge, waved off the basket and gave the ball back to Pitt-Johnstown.
Baughman, Carey and the rest of the IUP bench argued against the call, but it stood. The Mountain Cats added a free throw with under a second left to set the final score.
“It’s a tough call at the end of a game,” Carey said, “but, it is what it is. You’d like for the players to make the plays at the end and it not be decided by something like that.”
Instead, the loss likely ended the Crimson Hawks’ season in frustration. They entered the game No. 6 in the Atlantic Region rankings, and the top eight earn berths in the NCAA Division II tournament. But Monday’s loss likely means the Crimson Hawks need some help not to fall out of the top eight spots when the tournament field is picked.
“There’d have to be a lot to happen for us to make it,” Carey said. “But, we’ll see how the cards fall. If we would be lucky enough to get in, we’ll be ready to play. But you hate to be in this spot.”
Had IUP played just a little bit better, the Crimson Hawks might be in this spot. Although they shot 50 percent (27-for-54) from the floor, they missed too many open shots under the bucket. They committed 17 turnovers, including 12 in the first half, when they dug themselves a six-point halftime deficit. They committed 17 personal fouls, which gave Pitt-Johnstown 18 free throws, 16 of which the Mountain Cats made.
Despite that, IUP still outrebounded the Mountain Cats 36-27, and three other Crimson Hawks joined Cardona by scoring in double digits: Cerro had 16, and Gina Adams and Baughman had 10 apiece.
“We’ve been battling all year,” Carey said. “Missed open layups, missed foul shots. Miscues when we’re driving, not hitting the open person, trying to force it, not just taking what they give us. And then the frustrating part is you see some of our games, we’re scoring 80 or 85 (points) when we’re doing the exact thing we’re supposed to do.”
It ended with a frustrating night for the Crimson Hawks, who accomplished a lot this season–– winning 18 games and finishing fourth in the division –– despite having to replace most of last season’s scoring as well as the coaching staff. Carey wasn’t hired until mid-September, about six weeks after longtime coach Tom McConnell abruptly retired, and the team had some growing pains as it adapted all season to change.
But Carey wasn’t feeling sorry for himself after the painful loss.
“It’s night and day for some of these kids that never got off the bench to now I’m asking them to play 38 minutes,” he said. “It was a learning curve for everyone. In (the locker room), I thanked them for really buying into what we’re trying to build as a team. So, if we’re not fortunate enough to get in the regional, I think next year we’ll come back and everyone will be a lot more comfortable in their role.”
That’s all talk for next season. For now, the frustration will sting for a while.
“They did everything I asked,” Carey said. “It’s bittersweet. You hate to lose like that, but I guess that’s basketball.”