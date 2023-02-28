iup logo 04.jpg
Emotions were high Monday night in the first round of the PSAC women’s basketball tournament. For the IUP Crimson Hawks, the lasting emotion will be frustration.

Missed shots and missed opportunities –– compounded by one hard-to-accept foul –– led to one painful loss, 68-66, to Pitt-Johnstown, that likely ends the Crimson Hawks’ season.

