They call him Magic K, but KJ Rhodes knows he’s not all that.
The IUP junior, shaking his head at the reference to the former Los Angeles Lakers star who redefined the point guard position, said, “They call me a lot of things. I guess I got a reputation for throwing passes.”
Rhodes, a backup forward, threw one of them Wednesday night during an early second-half stretch when the Crimson Hawks took control of their postseason opener and dispatched California, 85-76, in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference quarterfinals at the KCAC. IUP (28-1) plays East Stroudsburg (23-7) in the semifinals at Shippensburg at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Inserted when starter Tomiwa Sulaiman ran into foul trouble, Rhodes took a pass on the right wing, shot-faked, beat his off-balance defender on a baseline drive, crossed under the basket, saw his 6-foot-8 teammate diving down the lane and delivered a perfect no-look set-up to Ethan Porterfield for an easy layup.
“In practice,” Porterfield said, “he makes all these ridiculous passes. We call him Magic K. That’s Magic Johnson out there.”
Then Porterfield, continuing some locker-room razing with his teammate and roommate within earshot, said, “I just don’t know why he looked at the cheerleaders when he threw it.”
Rhodes again shook his head, and Porterfield conceded, “It was a no-look, so he had to look somewhere. Whenever I saw him drive I knew the pass was coming and knew he was going to get it there for sure.”
Rhodes, a 6-4 junior from Pittsburgh by way of IMG Academy, has made a reputation of never standing out on game night but making one play here and another there, turning most of them through effort and awareness. On Wednesday, the spotlight caught him in the outer edges.
Later in the half, he helped accent the victory by draining a 3-pointer from the left wing with the shot clock about the expire. It was his second 3 on 10 attempts this season.
“We wanted to get it into the post and feed Ethan,” Rhodes said, “but it wasn’t there. I haven’t shot a lot this season so they play off me. The shot clock was going down and I had to do something so I shot it.”
Rhodes doesn’t put up big numbers. He averages 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per game, and the five points he scored Wednesday represent his career high.
At one point when Rhodes came out of Wednesday’s game, IUP coach Joe Lombardi met his player at the sideline and put an arm around his neck. Rhodes put an arm around his coach’s neck.
“He’s a special young man,” Lombardi said. “He’s the most selfless guy we have, the most team guy we have. We have a lot of guys working to be that way, including myself. I’d love to have the heart KJ has. … We’re considered mentors to these young men, and sometimes they mentor us just by their actions, and he falls into that category.
“He’s truly a blessing to me and the program, and I’m just so happy to see him do some things and have those moments — knocking down a 3 and making a nice pass to Ethan, his roommate for four years. He deserves to have those. When you’re selfless, good things come to you eventually, not always on your time, so that was very rewarding.”
Rhodes understands his role backing up Sulaiman and embraces it, whether that’s playing one minute or 20.
“Coming to a program like this you have to make sacrifices,” he said. “I want to win, and that means everybody has to sacrifice something. If I sacrifice minutes, that’s fine by me. I know T is going to go out there and play with his passion and do his thing. As long as we’re winning that’s all that matters to me.”
Porterfield, meanwhile, played well in the second half. He scored 16 of his 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting in the second half. He was 1-for-7 in the first half.
The junior from Sharon has been plagued by health issues throughout the season. He has played the past six weeks with a stress-like fracture in his right leg.
“I came in here at halftime and was kind of frustrated with myself,” he said. “I’m a big self-talker and started talking to myself a little bit. … I told everyone I was going to go out and make up for it in the second half. I promised Coach I was going to bring some energy in the second half, and I felt like I did a good job with that.”
Porterfield raised his scoring average over 12 points for the first time this season and even dunked late in the game. He hasn’t practiced in six weeks.
“I’m thankful he’s able to still play in games,” Lombardi said. “He can’t be at his best every night. He’s a better player than what he plays. His stamina, his legs, he’s says he’s fine, but when your legs get fatigued, you can’t bounce back the next day as much.”
Porterfield conceded the lingering pain.
“It’s a little sore, especially after games, but it’s definitely progressively getting better,” he said. “A couple weeks ago I don’t think I would have been able to throw that one down. It’s definitely been getting better the day after, and the say after I’m doing absolutely nothing. But when that jump ball comes, I think the adrenaline takes over, and regardless how I’m feeling I think I’m going to be good.”