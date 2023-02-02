GREENSBURG, Pa. — IUP found itself down by a narrow margin most of the night, falling on the road to Seton Hill, 65-60, in a women’s basketball game on Wednesday night.
IUP (14-6, 9-6) trailed for over 30 minutes in the contest but did not allow Seton Hill (15-9, 8-7) to pull away until late. Maria Cerro guided the Hawks with 15 points and four steals, while Gina Adams and Kiera Baughman posted 14 points apiece. The Hawks shot 36.7 percent for the night and were unable to move back in front over the final three quarters.
The Griffins were led by a game-high 22 points for Christiane Frye. Frye dropped in 19 of those points in the first half for Seton Hill as the primary offensive contributor early, adding five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Sakeira Harlson added 16 points, including some timely buckets, to go along with 11 rebounds and five blocks for a double-double.
IUP went just 12-for-18 from the foul line, while Seton Hill used timely offense throughout the second half to secure an important conference win in a compacted Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West. Teirra Preston struggled offensively with five points, but matched a career-high 16 rebounds set in the first meeting of the season against the Griffins.
Baughman trimmed the deficit to one point at 58-57 in the fourth quarter before Harlson put the game away over the next few possessions. The Griffins had eight blocks on the night, going 8-for-23 from beyond the arc.
Cardona stuck a turnaround jumper for a 5-0 IUP advantage with both sides settling into the contest. The Hawks expanded the advantage to 7-0 with a layup from Adams before the Griffins countered back with consecutive hoops at the game’s first media timeout.
The Griffins expanded their lead to 24-14 with a 10-0 spurt as IUP struggled getting out of its own way early in the second. Cerro drove for a much-needed basket at 6:41 before the Griffins answered with another three from Frye.
Seton Hill ballooned its field goal percentage to 47.8 percent at the second quarter media timeout, leading 29-21. Cardona and Baughman combined for a slicing basket underneath as the Hawks worked their deficit to 29-25 before Janeira Scott stuck a jumper following a Seton Hill offensive foul.
Helene Cowan worked her way into double digits with a hesitation layin, later scoring again off a turnover, pushing Seton Hill to a 35-29 lead at the intermission. The Hawks committed nine turnovers in the stanza as Seton Hill converted 12 points off those miscues in the opening 20 minutes. Adams notched 13 first-half points for the Hawks on 5 of 9 shooting.
The Hawks chipped away to start the third quarter with a 6-0 run, trailing 38-35. Cerro used a steal and score before Seton Hill answered back immediately to keep the slim margin. The momentum swing continued into the early portions of the fourth quarter as Alie Seto converted underneath through contact. Baughman stuck just the third triple of the night for IUP before Cerro raced ahead for an uncontested layin, bringing the Hawks to within two points in the fourth. Seton Hill continued to cling to a narrow advantage, which Sakeira Harlson expanded to 58-52 with a putback.
Despite IUP whittling its deficit back to one possession multiple times, Seton Hill had an answer each time on the offensive end. Harlson converted a stickback through contact for a key bucket, sinking the and-one free throw for a 63-57 advantage with under 1:30 remaining.
IUP welcomes division-leading Gannon to the KCAC on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.