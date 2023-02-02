iup logo 04.jpg
GREENSBURG, Pa. — IUP found itself down by a narrow margin most of the night, falling on the road to Seton Hill, 65-60, in a women’s basketball game on Wednesday night.

IUP (14-6, 9-6) trailed for over 30 minutes in the contest but did not allow Seton Hill (15-9, 8-7) to pull away until late. Maria Cerro guided the Hawks with 15 points and four steals, while Gina Adams and Kiera Baughman posted 14 points apiece. The Hawks shot 36.7 percent for the night and were unable to move back in front over the final three quarters.