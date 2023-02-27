iup logo 04.jpg
Picasa

IUP faces a short turnaround, transitioning to postseason women’s basketball by playing host to Pitt-Johnstown in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoffs this evening.

IUP (18-9, 13-9) and Pitt-Johnstown (16-12, 13-9) tip off at 7 p.m. at the KCAC. IUP is making its 17th consecutive PSAC tournament appearance and 25th overall.

Tags