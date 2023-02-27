IUP faces a short turnaround, transitioning to postseason women’s basketball by playing host to Pitt-Johnstown in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoffs this evening.
IUP (18-9, 13-9) and Pitt-Johnstown (16-12, 13-9) tip off at 7 p.m. at the KCAC. IUP is making its 17th consecutive PSAC tournament appearance and 25th overall.
The Crimson Hawks fell to the fourth seed following an 88-84 overtime loss at California on Saturday.
Pitt-Johnstown wrapped up the five seed in the West following a victory on Saturday against Slippery Rock. Monday’s matchup marks the third meeting between IUP and UPJ after they split the regular-season series.
The winner advances to the quarterfinals to play at Gannon, the West top seed.
IUP nearly claimed a first-round bye and home game in the quarterfinals at California in the regular-season finale at the Convocation Center. California (18-10, 14-8) clinched the second seed.
The Hawks held the lead at times throughout the second quarter and for large chunks of the second half but fell behind in the overtime session.
Leading with just under three minutes remaining in regulation, IUP needed a driving basket from Gina Adams to level the score at 71 and send the game into the extra session. Ciaira Loyd capped a stellar afternoon with a strong performance in overtime.
Loyd poured in 36 points, while Rajah Fink and Allycia Harris each had double-doubles for the Vulcans. Fink, who converted a key and-one at the start of overtime, finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Harris chipped in 15 points and 13 boards.
Kiera Baughman fired in 27 points for the Hawks, one of four players in double figures for a squad that cooled off over the fourth quarter and OT. Alana Cardona secured a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Maria Cerro notched 17 points. Gina Adams chipped in 14 points and six rebounds.
Playing large periods of the game without Teirra Preston, who battled first-half foul trouble, IUP was outrebounded 46-36. The Vulcans had a response for each IUP lead throughout the game, slicing its deficit in the fourth quarter before using a decisive 6-0 run in overtime.
A 3 from Baughman, her sixth of the afternoon, leveled the score at 76 in overtime. Loyd answered with four straight points and assisted on an open look for Fink as California went ahead for good at 82-76.
The Hawks took a 35-30 lead into the intermission with balanced scoring and stretches of strong defense on the road. Buaghman used a 3 to surge ahead 25-22 and IUP did not trail the remainder of the half, shooting 57.1 percent in the second quarter and 50 percent for the half.
California opened up an 8-6 lead at the game’s initial media timeout of the first quarter. Cerro and Cardona worked the score tied at six before Herrington converted a long 2 for the 8-6 Vulcan advantage. The Vulcans maintained the slim margin as the first quarter expired.
Neither side could pull ahead as Cerro pushed IUP to a 14-13 advantage with a slicing layup. California converted the final two hoops of the opening frame, leading 17-14 after one. The up-and-down action continued into the second quarter as IUP used a 9-2 surge over a four-minute span to move back in front.
Baughman converted from beyond the arc for a 25-22 advantage at the 6:20 mark of the second, while IUP also stepped up on the defensive end of the floor.
Preston was limited in the second quarter, picking up her third foul early in the stanza and forcing IUP into some different lineup configurations. Janeira Scott probed inside for a contested layup and a 27-24 IUP lead before the Vulcans answered heading into the media timeout.
The Hawks used another run, this time posting six consecutive points over a three-minute window for a 33-26 edge. The bulk of the points during the scoring stretch came at the foul line. The Vulcans used some efficient foul shooting of their own and cut into the deficit before Cardona drove inside for the Hawks.
Both sides traded 3-point buckets to open the second half. Preston finished through contact for a layup and foul shot, providing IUP some slight breathing room at 42-37. The Hawks maintained their hot shooting, pushing the lead to 51-43 as Cerro began taking control with six quick points.
The Vulcans chipped away as the IUP lead hovered back around three points near the tail end of the third. Cardona provided IUP with a much-need basket on a turnaround bucket from the elbow, pushing the Hawks ahead 53-51 in a fast-paced divisional matchup.
California would not go away, chipping the deficit back to one at 57-56 following a transition basket. The Vulcans regained the advantage at 60-57 with a quick 8-0 surge before Baughman answered back with a triple from the right corner to level the score at 60.
Baughman converted again from deep, this time through contact for a 68-64 IUP lead heading into the game’s final media timeout. The Vulcans countered back again, getting back to within one at 68-67 with under three minutes remaining before moving in front with a Loyd jumper.
California worked the clock over the final minute, taking a two-point lead at 71-69 with under 30 seconds remaining, using a 7-1 run down the stretch. Adams drove in for the game-tying layup with a strong move to the basket and a potential game-winning attempt from Loyd clanged off the rim as the game went to overtime.
The theatrics continued into overtime with Baughman sinking a 3 and tying the score at 76. The Vulcans posted the next basket and a pair of foul shots for an 80-76 edge, holding off IUP for the remainder of overtime.