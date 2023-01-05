IUP combated a shrinking basket by getting some points the easy way.
Struggling to make shots for large portions of the game, IUP used its strength on the offensive glass to help fuel a 76-55 victory over a pesky Seton Hill team at the KCAC on Wednesday night.
Facing a zone defense for the first time this season, the No. 1-ranked Crimson Hawks struggled with their shooting in the first half and for part of the second but used offensive rebounding mixed in with Dave Morris’ 3-point shots to hold the Griffins at bay in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
“I was a little concerned not having a good rhythm against the zone,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “They do a nice job and take you out of your rhythm. It’s a 1-1-3, a 2-3, the ball goes to the middle and they find guys and match up a little bit. It’s different and hard to simulate in practice. … You just hope as time goes on you get a little bit more rhythm against it.”
IUP did and improved to 12-0 overall and 6-0 in the conference.
The Hawks’ 13-point lead in the first half shrank to six by halftime and dwindled to three at the start of the second half. Up four, IUP launched an 11-0 run to regain control and then leaned on three straight 3-point field goals from Morris to stretch the lead back to double figures, where it remained for the rest of the game.
“We’re a defensive team,” Lombardi said. “When we struggle offensively like we did in the first half, we just have to hang around. Dave made some big 3s obviously, but offensive rebounding is what got us going.”
Morris scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, Shawndale Jones scored 10 of his 16, and Tomiwa Sulaiman posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Sulaiman and Jones each hit the glass for buckets while IUP was putting the game away.
“Shawndale got a couple easy buckets, we got in transition and then offensive rebounding,” Lombardi said. “We turned them over 17 times, and some of our nine steals went for easy baskets, and that kind of separated us a little bit and got us some confidence and rhythm because when you play against a zone like that that rim shrinks on you.”
Seton Hill shot 40 percent (22-for-55) from the field, and IUP shot 45.6 (31-for-69) but hit at a 55.9 percent (19-for-34) clip in the second half. The Hawks led the rebounding by eight, 41-33, and scored 23 second-change points to Seton Hill’s nine.
Drew Green and Samuel Tabe each scored 10 points for Seton Hill (6-6), which played without first-year head coach Ben Wilkins, who was out due to COVID, and starting guard Sean Dillon.
“They were missing one of their good players so it will be tougher when we go to Greensburg later in the year,” Lombardi said.
IUP faces a tough test Saturday afternoon with Mercyhurst (9-1, 5-1) coming to town.
“They’re one of the toughest teams we play and one of the better teams in the conference now,” Lombardi said. “They’ve been beating a lot of teams by 20. We’ll have our hands full and it will be a real test this time of year.”