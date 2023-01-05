iup men vs. seton hill

Dave Morris pulled up and shot over a Seton Hill defender during a 24-point performance for IUP at the KCAC on Wednesday night.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

IUP combated a shrinking basket by getting some points the easy way.

Struggling to make shots for large portions of the game, IUP used its strength on the offensive glass to help fuel a 76-55 victory over a pesky Seton Hill team at the KCAC on Wednesday night.