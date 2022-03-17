IUP received the best seed possible for next week’s NCAA Division II Elite Eight at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.
The Crimson Hawks earned the No. 2 behind Nova Southeastern, the lone undefeated team in the country. IUP (32-2) takes on Hillsdale (23-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the national quarterfinals.
IUP won the Atlantic Region with a 68-59 victory over California at the KCAC on Tuesday night. Hillsdale, located in Michigan, won the Midwest Region with a 73-63 win over Missouri-St. Louis on Monday.
The Hawks have won seven region titles and Hillsdale has its first. IUP, ranked third in the final national poll, has won 17 straight games. Hillsdale, out of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, has won three straight games and 8 of 9 after losing in its conference tournament.
IUP played in the national championship game in two Elite Eight appearances (2010, 2015) under 16th-year coach Joe Lombardi.
“This has been our story all year,” IUP junior guard and captain Dave Morris said. “I feel like it’s already written. We found ways to win, and I believe in this team so much that we can get it done.”
IUP, one win shy of matching the school record set by the 33-3 2010 team, enters the Elite Eight behind Morris (12.0 ppg), fellow junior guard Armoni Foster (18.3 ppg) and 6-foot-8 sophomore forward Ethan Porterfield (17.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg).
The game against Hillsdale is a matchup of big men, with 6-8 junior Patrick Cartier averaging 22.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. No other Chargers average double figures.
Cartier and Porterfield were the MVPs of their respective region tournaments. Cartier averaged 24.3 points in wins over Cedarville (68-61), Ferris State (90-74) and Missouri-St. Louis. He scored 20 against Ferris State.
Porterfield averaged 17.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in three victories, shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and 17-for-21 from the free throw line. He also was the PSAC tournament MVP.
“We’ve got a lot of unselfishness,” Lombardi said. “Armoni’s not worried about Ethan getting the shine or David making six 3s. And neither is David worried about it. They’re just happy for Ethan. They’re just as happy for Ethan as they would be if they got it themselves. That’s an incredible thing. That’s when you get people to care about each other, serve each other and love each other.”
IUP beat California for the fourth time this season. Trailing 54-53 with 3:40 to play, the Hawks scored 11 straight points and finished the game on a 15-5 run. The run started with a tough bucket by Porterfield, who somehow avoided four defenders, squeezing between the last two to hit a fade-away jumper in the lane as the shot clock expired. He later hit a 3-pointer from the right corner off Foster’s assist with 1:47 to play to give IUP a 58-54 lead.
“They were winners before the game even started,” Lombardi said. “We know where our blessings come from, and we’re grateful for that. And we’re just grateful for the journey. This is nice, but the real blessing is just the journey and young men growing during the course of the year through different adversities and fighting through and becoming better people.”
Hillsdale coach John Tharp is in his 15th season. Like Lombardi, he is the winningest coach in his school’s history and has a 274-143 record at Hillsdale and a 478-251 overall mark. Lombardi is 367-105 and has four 30-win seasons to his credit.
The other Elite Eight matchups feature No. 4 Bentley (25-4) vs. No. 5 Northwest Missouri State (31-5); No. 1 Nova Southeastern (31-0) vs. No. 8 Black Hills State (25-7); and No. 3 Augusta (31-3) vs. No. 6 Chico State (22-4).
Northwest Missouri State is the two-time defending national champion. Nova Southeastern, coached by former West Liberty (W.Va.) coach Jim Crutchfield, finished the season ranked No. 1 in the country.
The other teams that finished the season ranked in the top 25 are Augusta (5), Northwest Missouri State (10), Bentley (14), Chico State (15) and Black Hills (22).