Joe Lombardi heard it amid the clamor at the KCAC on Saturday.
The stone cracked — a little.
The story of the stonecutter meticulously working at his craft has been part of Lombardi’s mantra in 17 seasons as IUP’s basketball coach. If you stick to the process, keep working, follow the plan and keep hammering away, the stone will crack.
Lombardi heard it Saturday during a 73-60 victory over Slippery Rock in front of 3,648 fans, the largest crowd to watch basketball in the 12 years the KCAC has been in existence.
He heard it during an innocuous play in the second half. With IUP threatening to break the game open, Lombardi called for an out-of-bounds play to go to Shawndale Jones, who was having one of his best games of the season.
Jones, however, surveyed the defense and changed the play. Rather than Jones taking the inbounds pass and trying to make a play, he called an audible and ended up setting the screen that produced a wide-open 3-point shot for Ethan Porterfield.
Porterfield drained the 3 to cap a 17-3 run that put IUP firmly ahead, 60-46, with eight minutes to go and beat Slippery Rock for the 34th straight time at home.
“That’s the play of the year, in my mind,” Lombardi said. “It’s just the play of the year because it was just selfless and love, and nothing can elevate a team more than selflessness and love.”
At a timeout a few seconds after the play, Jones approached the bench with a smile on his face. His coach smiled back.
“I know why Coach liked it and enjoyed it so much,” Jones said, “because I had everything going in every situation and instead of me taking a shot or getting to the foul line, I passed up an opportunity for my teammate to get a shot, and that got everybody going. As a leader you take a situation like that and find the best way to lead and help us go as a team. Right then, it’s not about me, it’s about everybody else, and I’m glad I did that and got us rolling.”
“Shawndale has really taken his leadership to another level,” Lombardi said, “and think that has a great impact on the rest of the team. Not that he was a bad leader before, he’s been an elite leader the last couple days, and now that he sees that and the results, guys know it’s the time of year when it’s not about self at all and teams become great when they take on that.
“And that’s hard to do throughout the course of the year, but when you get to this point, whatever you aspire to do individually is out that window and you just have to compete and start locking in and listen to the coach more and grind out possessions more. As a coach, I feel like the stone is cracking a little bit and we’re breaking through and getting a greater sense of urgency.”
The play capped a sequence in which IUP broke a 43-43 tie after giving away a nine-point halftime lead. The more visible plays included consecutive dunks by Damir Brooks. On the first, Dave Morris, stationed on the right wing, saw Brooks streaking along the left baseline and delivered a perfect pass from 30 feet, and the 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman reeled it in and dunked.
The next time down the court, on an out-of-bounds play, Brooks faked a screen, curled toward the bucket and took a lob from Jones that he jammed.
IUP went on to extend the 17-3 run to 27-8 and built its biggest lead, 19 points at 70-51, going into the final four minutes. From there, the fourth-ranked Hawks closed out their 26th win in 27 games with one regular-season game remaining Saturday at California.
“It feel good because my role is to come off the bench and be the energy guy,” Brooks said. “Those two plays alone blew the lead wide open.”
IUP celebrated its senior day and the PSAC West title the Hawks wrapped up last week. A trio of seniors — Morris, Jones and Uzi Diop — were recognized before the game. Diop, a fan favorite at 6-10 since transferring from Division I Niagara as a sophomore, drew a start. He dunked once and blocked two shots.
Jones, meanwhile, finished with 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting and handed out a career-high seven assists. Morris scored 15 points.
“It’s nice celebrating a PSAC West championship,” Lombardi said, “and I’m happy for the seniors. Usually it’s team first and then players, but today was players first and then team. I just wanted them to have some success and have some joy. Uzi gets a dunk — you couldn’t have written a better script than that — and Shawndale plays extremely well offensively, and Dave just has a lot of fun out there too.”
Tomiwa Sulaiman, a 6-6 sophomore, posted another double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds to go with five assists, three blocked shots and three steals.
Porterfield, dealing with illness and injury throughout the season, finished with nine points and four rebounds.
“I’m feeling good and starting to feel more healthy,” the 6-8 junior said. “I’m not limping as much, and I can move a little bit better.”
IUP shot 55 percent in the first half, remained over 50 percent most of the second and finished at 49.1 (28-for-57), The Hawks led the rebounding by six, 39-33, and committed only 10 turnovers. They held Slippery Rock to 36.2 percent shooting (21-for-56).
They stuck to form with their 3-point shooting and finished 5-for-23. They are shooting 33 percent on the season.
Now they get a week off from games and can focus on themselves.
“I’m looking forward to the time off,” Lombardi said. “Ethan is feeling better. His legs feel better. Hopefully he can get to practice so he can perform better. Everybody performs better when they practice. He knows he needs to get some practice time in, and we’ll see how he responds to this game and maybe get a couple practices in before Cal.”
Lombardi liked his team’s response Saturday following a four-game stretch that included IUP’s only loss of the season and a couple other sub-par performances.
“I think they started to get out of the mode and mindset that you’ve got to be ready to complete for championships rather than just win the next game,” Lombardi said. “It’s s totally different mentality, and championship mentality is up another level. The focus is up, the execution has to be up, the defense has to be up, and the breakdowns have to be down. They’re been hearing my voice a little louder lately, too. It’s up to me to put the charge in them. … The timing is to try to get teams to peak, and it’s up to me to push a little harder the next week or so and then you get into NCAAs and then it becomes all love. Then the biggest thing is to try get them to play relaxed and it’s all love. There are different approaches at different times of the year.”