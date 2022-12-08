A football season of 12 games played across 85 days ended with one bad afternoon.
That’s the reality for the IUP Crimson Hawks, whose 2022 season came to a painful finish Saturday with a 48-13 loss to Shepherd (W.Va.) in quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs. It was a day when almost nothing went right and nearly everything went wrong.
But a few days after the most lopsided home loss in 23 years, IUP coach Paul Tortorella wasn’t feeling sorry for himself or his players. They were back to work, wrapping up an otherwise standout season while planning the next few months.
“Obviously, you feel bad about the way it ended,” Tortorella said. “But is it worse than losing the way we did (in 2019) on the last play, and we had to ask ourselves if we should have done something differently? This time we had a bad day, and they had a good day.”
It was a bad day Tortorella hopes doesn’t put a damper on a season that had a lot more highs than lows.
“When I go back and look at the whole season,” he said, “we were 3-1 against teams in the Top 10 and we were 5-1 in one-score games. We won 10 games. We won the (PSAC) West (Division) and won the whole PSAC.”
It was a season that started off on a somber note, when hours before the season opener on Sept. 10, the team received news that former head coach Frank Cignetti, the man who is most responsible for IUP’s winning tradition that’s unrivaled in the PSAC, died at the age of 84.
Cignetti, who coached the team from 1986 to 2005, coached, hired and/or mentored a handful of IUP’s current coaches, including Tortorella, offensive line coach Mike Campolo, defensive co-coordinator Jim Smith and volunteers John Pettina and Gene Bicego.
While the prevalent emotion of the day was grief, it ended in exuberance, when true freshman kicker Nick Andrasi drilled a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give the Crimson Hawks a 38-35 win over host East Stroudsburg.
That win served as a catalyst for the next few weeks. IUP dispatched Shippensburg and Mercyhurst easily, setting up a two-game series against its chief divisional rivals. On homecoming, the Crimson Hawks scored a wire-to-wire 20-12 victory over Slippery Rock, then beat California on the Vulcans’ home field for the first time since 2006 by rallying for a 22-21 win.
Two lopsided wins over Edinboro and Seton Hill followed while IUP climbed the national rankings, reaching No. 11 when it visited Gannon on Oct. 29. In a back-and-forth battle that featured 10 lead changes, the host Golden Knights handed IUP its first loss, 43-36.
At the time, the loss was devastating. But looking at it now, Tortorella said some good came from it.
“Probably losing to Gannon did us a favor,” he said. “If we don’t lose that game, I don’t know if we beat Shepherd in the PSAC championship game, to be honest. Unfortunately, I think we did Shepherd a favor by beating them. We probably lit a fire under them like Gannon lit a fire under us.”
The Crimson Hawks rebounded by shutting out Clarion, 45-0, to win the PSAC West title and advance to the conference championship game against Shepherd, which IUP won 24-21, its third PSAC title since 2012.
That win gave IUP a first-round bye in the NCAA Division II playoffs. After resting for a week, the Crimson Hawks beat Ashland 19-13 to set up the rematch with Shepherd for the regional crown and a berth in the national semifinals.
But things didn’t go anything like the first meeting, and the visiting Rams used the wind and some big plays to hand IUP its worst home playoff loss ever.
“When you make the playoffs,” Tortorella said, “unless you win it all, your season is going to end with a loss. That’s been said many times.”
So, for IUP to finish 10-2 with division and conference titles to its credit is quite an accomplishment, especially considering last year’s team had just as much talent, if not more, and stumbled to an 8-3 record and missed the playoffs.
“The difference between this year’s team and last year’s team is character and leadership,” Tortorella said. “We lost games last year because of intangibles. This year, we had better intangibles, and we won those games.”
Some other notes on the season:
IUP showed marked improvements on defense. The Crimson Hawks went from allowing 22.7 points per game last season to 15.8 in 2022. They gave up 109 fewer total yards per game, pitched two shutouts, and held six teams to 17 points or a fewer, which is a magic number of sorts: In Tortorella’s five seasons as head coach, when IUP holds its opponents to 17 points or fewer, the Crimson Hawks are 30-0.
- On offense, IUP did not accumulate the total yardage it did last year, but it was more balanced. Quarterback Mak Sexton had a school-record five 300-yard passing games, and the ground game increased its per-game average for the first time after declining the past five seasons.
- Last year’s special teams blunders weren’t repeated. In fact, IUP used a blocked punt to win the playoff game against Ashland, and it never had the kind of breakdowns that cost the Crimson Hawks in the past. “Special teams weren’t the problem in the two games we lost,” Tortorella said.
- In recent seasons, the Crimson Hawks often got off to slow starts. But in 2022, IUP outscored its opponents 104-35 in the first quarter and held the lead (or was tied) after the opening quarter in nine of its 12 games. IUP rallied to win the three games it did not lead after one quarter.
- I
UP had also been struggling in home games, entering the season having lost four of its past six at Miller Stadium. But this year, IUP went 6-1 in home games. That’s its highest win total at home since 2017.