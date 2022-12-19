The IUP Crimson Hawks are going into Christmas undefeated.
They could get another gift today when the NCAA Division II national poll is released. The Hawks, who started Monday at No. 2, could move up to No. 1 after top-ranked Northwest Missouri State lost earlier this week.
“It’s going to be exciting,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “I’ve been here 17 years, and we’ve been No. 2 a number of different years. I’m not going to be that coach that says it doesn’t matter, the only thing I’m worried about is where we are at the end of the year. No, that’s not me. I hope it does happen, and it will be exciting for the kids and the school. To be No. 1 in an intercollegiate sport anytime during the course of a season doesn’t happen very often.”
IUP made sure that could happen by taking care of West Chester early at the KCAC on Monday. The Hawks bolted to a 40-17 halftime advantage, stretched it to 29 to start the second half and then cruised to the finish line for their 10th win. IUP was undefeated at Christmas only one other time in coach Joe Lombardi’s 17 seasons, in 2018-19 when the Hawks started 14-0.
“I was trying to make a big deal out of it with our guys,” Lombardi said. “I was trying to get them a little more amped up to play this game and be fired up to do something they haven’t done before.”
Shawndale Jones and Dave Morris scored 23 points apiece, and IUP welcomed back Ethan Porterfield, it’s 6-foot-8 junior forward who has missed time due a medical condition. Porterfield didn’t start but gave his team an early lift and finished with nine points, a couple assists and three blocked shots.
“Ethan just lifted us up, just him being around and being able to execute, it makes a world of difference in our team, obviously,” Lombardi said.
Porterfield only learned earlier in the afternoon that he was cleared to play.
“He didn’t find out from the doctor until after practice that his calcium levels were high enough that he was no longer concerned he might have an issue,” Lombardi said.
IUP held West Chester to 35.7 percent (20-for-56) shooting and forced 21 turnovers. The Golden Rams committed 14 turnovers in the first half and made only 6 of 23 shots while IUP was racing to the big lead. IUP scored the first six points of the game and went on to lead 23-9 midway through the first half.
The Hawks were coming off an 83-72 win over Kutztown that was less than satisfying.
“I thought we’d play with greater intensity,” Lombardi said. “I think sometimes against lesser teams we don’t; play as hard or focus like I’d like us to focus. I knew these guys would be challenged. They know West Chester is a top three, top four team so I knew they’d be challenged and find that extra energy.”
Kyle McGee scored 17 points and Robert Smith had 11 for West Chester (5-5), which was coming off a loss at Pitt-Johnstown.
IUP is off until a Dec. 30 game at Millersville.