Ethan Porterfield scored inside against West Chester and gave IUP a lift with his presence in Monday’s victory at the KCAC.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

The IUP Crimson Hawks are going into Christmas undefeated.

They could get another gift today when the NCAA Division II national poll is released. The Hawks, who started Monday at No. 2, could move up to No. 1 after top-ranked Northwest Missouri State lost earlier this week.