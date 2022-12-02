MANSFIELD — IUP racked up season highs in offensive output in a 97-61 romp over Mansfield in their PSAC opener Friday evening.
The Crimson Hawks, ranked third in NCAA Division II, shot 59.7 percent from the field, inlcuding 15-for-23 3-point shooting, and outpaced its previous high of the season by 20 points.
IUP (6-0) posted its highest scoring output since last January against Seton Hill and emerged with its biggest margin of victory this season.
The Hawks have won its last six conference openers, moving to 13-3 all time under coach Joe Lombardi.
Every player that saw time registered at least three points. Dave Morris led the charge with 24 points on the strngth of 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range. It marked the 11th 20-point scoring game for Morris in his career and second this season.
IUP logged its highest number of made 3-point baskets since late January 2022 against Edinboro (16-for-46). The 3-point percentage of .652 ranks just outside the top 10 in program history for a single game.
Shawndale Jones posted 18 points, continuing to close in on 1,000 points for his collegiate career, to go with four rebounds and four assists. He extended his streak of consecutive free throws made to 34, making his lone attempt in the second half after going 22-for-22 in the previous two games. He has not missed since failing to connect on the middle of three attempts in the season opener.
Ethan Porterfield bounced back with 17 points and four rebounds. The 6-foot-8 junior forward was shut out in and missed all seven of his shots in IUP’s last outing, a 65-60 win over New Haven (Conn.). on Friday, he went 7-for-10 from the field and made all three of his 3-point attempts.
Overall, IUP collected eight steals and held a 31-12 margin in points off 18 Mansfield turnovers. IUP committed only eight turnovers.
The Hawks made more 3-point baskets (15) than foul shots (8) with seven players connecting from long range.
Lombardi worked every available player into the lineup, and the bench received some valuable minutes in the second half. Callum MacNamara recorded his first collegiate points, finishing with six on the night, including a slick turnaround jumper late in the second half.
IUP led by 15 points at halftime and stretched the advantage to 30 points with just under eight minutes remaining in the contest.
Mansfield (1-3) tied the game at 9 with a three from Scott Woodring in the first half before IUP took control. A 15-4 run that included a barrage of 3-pointers from Morris and Jones pushed IUP’s lead to double digits with 11:08 remaining in the opening half.
Mansfield sliced its deficit to as low as six, but IUP used another timely scoring run to close out the half. Porterfield lined up a 3 from the right wing as time expired in the first half, pushing IUP ahead 45-30 at the intermission.
IUP’s KJ Rhodes connected from long range off a feed from Jaheim Bethea for a 65-44 advantage. The Hawks were off and running at that point with Damir Brooks stealing the ball and dunking it on the offensive end for an emphatic 30-point margin at 76-46. Out of the under-eight media timeout, Brooks rocked the rim again off a pass from Bethea at 7:13.
The Hawks remained in control throughout the remainder of the half, working in the rest of the bench over the final few minutes. Tomiwa Sulaiman was active with eight points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Woodring paced Mansfield with 19 points.
IUP continues its crossover weekend Saturday at Bloomsburg for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.