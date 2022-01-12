ERIE — IUP held off Mercyhurst, 70-67, in a rare matchup of top-10 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference basketball teams Wednesday.
IUP, ranked 10th in NCAA Division II, led from start to finish with the exception of a few seconds when the game was tied, and held on to beat the seventh-ranked Lakers.
“This is a special win,” IUP coach Joe Lombard said. “You have a few of those every year, you hope. We just happened to be a little better on a given night. A couple plays went our way, and it was gutsy.”
The Crimson Hawks (13-1, 7-1 PSAC) jumped out to a 14-4 lead early and held the advantage throughout the first half.
They led 38-33 at halftime after getting lifts from Kyle Polce, who hit a pair of 3-point field goals, and Tomiwa Sulaiman, who scored eight points off the bench.
In the second half, IUP made it to the free throw line early after making no visits in the first half and stretched the lead to 12 points at 52-40.
Mercyhurst forged a 59-59 tie with 7:20 left, but IUP answered with David Morris’ two free throws and never trailed after that.
The Lakers made it 65-64 with 3:08 left before Armoni Foster restored a three-point edge with a layup.
It remained a one-possession game down the stretch. Foster made 1 of 2 free throws for a 70-67 lead with 16.5 seconds left, and Mercyhurst called a timeout with 6.2 seconds left in mid-possession to set up a final play.
Michael Bradley took the last shot over IUP’s Dallis Dillard, and the 3-point attempt missed the mark as the buzzer sounded.
“Dallis played exceptional defense at the end so they didn’t get a good look,” Lombardi said.
Foster led IUP with 20 points and seven assists. Ethan Porterfield scored 19. Morris finished with nine points, and Sulaiman had eight.
Miykah McIntosh led Mercyhurst with 25 points. Aiden Reichert scored 15.
“This is a good one,” Lombardi said. “We have a ton of games coming up, so you can’t be so excited about this one that you don’t have the same hunger for the next one.”