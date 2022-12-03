maria cerro

MANSFIELD — IUP began PSAC crossover play with an 82-72 win over Mansfield on Friday night.

It was the fifth consecutive victory for IUP, which improved to 5-0. IUP collected its 12th consecutive win against Mansfield (1-3), pushing its lead in the all-time series to 18-1. The Hawks benefited from another balanced offensive output, placing all five starters in double figures.

