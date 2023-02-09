iup-upj women

TEIRRA PRESTON shot over a Pitt-Johnstown defender in IUP’s win at the KCAC on Wednesday.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

IUP placed four players in double figures and converted at the foul line down the stretch in a hard-fought 70-66 victory against Pitt-Johnstown on Wednesday night at the KCAC.

IUP (16-7, 11-7) recorded a key divisional victory against Pitt-Johnstown (13-10, 10-7), avenging a loss to the Mountain Cats on the road last month. In a contest with five ties and four lead changes, IUP stayed in front narrowly throughout the fourth quarter before closing out the victory.