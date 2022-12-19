iup-kutztown men

Shawndale Jones shot over Kutztown’s Wesley Butler in IUP’s victory at the KCAC on Sunday.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

All five starters scored in double digits and the second-ranked IUP Crimson Hawks held off several pushes from a scrappy Kutztown team in an 83-72 victory in a PSAC crossover game at the KCAC on Sunday evening.

IUP (9-0, 3-0) shot 54.8 percent in the second half, used some electrifying transition play and received a balanced scoring output from the starting lineup. Tomiwa Sulaiman paced the Crimson Hawks with a double-double of 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting and 12 rebounds. He added six steals and a block in 29 minutes.

