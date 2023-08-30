After twenty-four days of preseason camp, and hours of practice and two physical scrimmages, the IUP football season is about to kick off.
Tonight at 7 p.m., the Crimson Hawks play their first game since last November, but it won’t be just any season opener. There’s no traditional cupcake coming to Miller Stadium this time. Instead, it’s a regional powerhouse, one IUP fans have become somewhat familiar with.
Ashland (Ohio), the defending champion of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, and a team IUP ousted from the NCAA Division II playoffs last fall, is back to start the season with a matchup of two nationally ranked teams. The Eagles enter the game ranked No. 12 in the American Football Coaches Association preseason top 25 poll; IUP is ranked 16th.
“I think it’s going to be really fun for us to play such a good team in Week 1,” said IUP linebacker Drew DiNunzio-Biss. “We’re really going to see how we stack up. It’s going to be very good competition for us.”
Unlike season openers against perennial bottom-feeders, playing a first game against a good team shows both teams where they stand. In years past, IUP has played the likes of Saint Augustine’s (N.C.) and Southern Connecticut in season openers, and those games were rarely more than glorified scrimmages.
But with Ashland, IUP will have to be at its best to win.
The Crimson Hawks should know this well. They have played the Eagles three times in the past five seasons, winning all three, but by a combined total of 13 points. In each game, one play or one mistake was the difference, and IUP coach Paul Tortorella expects it to be the same way in this, the fourth meeting.
“The deal with this game with Ashland is there are no gimmes,” he said. “They don’t beat themselves. They don’t turn the ball over that much or have many penalties. They’re very disciplined and we won’t get any breaks. Coming out of the gate, we’ll have to earn it.”
If there is a concern, and it applies to both teams, it’s that this game is a season opener, and there are a whole lot of unknown variables at play.
“The thing about openers is that you just don’t know,” Tortorella said. “You don’t know how the new guys, especially the young ones, will react to a game. And you know the opponent will do something you didn’t expect. There’s so much unknown.”
That may be especially true this time around. While IUP has a whole host of new faces on offense, including at quarterback, Ashland is in town for the first game of the Doug Geiser era. A longtime assistant to former coach Lee Owens, Geiser was handed the reins when Owens retired following Ashland’s 19-13 loss to IUP in the second round of the playoffs.
Because Geiser has been at Ashland so long, Tortorella isn’t expecting any drastic changes to what the Eagles will do on offense.
“He was with Lee Owens for 18 years and he was also with him at Akron, so how different could they be now?” Tortorella asked. “I’m sure they will continue to be the kind of team they have always been.”
But because they also have a new quarterback –– four-year starter Austin Brenner has graduated and Trevor Byczinski is expected to take over –– there is a newness there for the Crimson Hawks to deal with.
IUP, which has won its last six season openers and 15 of its last 16, is also starting a new quarterback, with transfer Karst Hunter set to take over. He is one of several new starters for IUP, but there is enough returning talent that these Crimson Hawks will be different, but similar to the ones that knocked Ashland out of the playoffs last season.
For Tortorella, none of it really matters. What does matter is how well his team adjusts to the Eagles and to how the Crimson Hawks use this game the rest of the way.
“Everything is new,” he said. “Once the ball is kicked off Thursday night, we’re not getting any extra points because we won our conference last year, and neither are they. The past doesn’t have any effect on this game, at all.”
But based on previous meetings with the Eagles, one thing is for sure: Whichever team wins won’t have an easy time doing so.
“They’ve all been tough, close games and we’ve been very fortunate that they all ended up in our favor,” Tortorella said. “Let’s hope the football gods are on our side again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.