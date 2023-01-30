IUP left a bad week behind by scoring a 71-53 victory over East Stroudsburg in a women’s basketball game at the KCAC on Saturday afternoon.
IUP (14-5, 9-5 PEAC West) was coming off a 95-69 loss at Edinboro and a 52-48 setback at Slippery Rock that ended a 29-nine game winning streak against The Rock.
The Crimson Hawk pulled away from East Stroudsburg (11-9, 7-7 PSAC East) following a slow start, outscoring the Warriors by 16 points, 42-26, in the second half. IUP led 29-27 at halftime.
Alana Cardona provided IUP a big spark in the first half in her return to the lineup, drilling four 3-point field goals and finishing with 18 points on 5-for-5 shooting and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Maria Cerro led the second-half surge, pouring in 15 of her game-high 24 points on an efficient 10-for-13 shooting effort.
Cardona opened the second half with a 3, Cerro and Kiera Baughman converted layups and Baughman finished a 10-2 run with a 3 for a 10-point lead IUP held for most of the third quarter.
East Stroudsburg, led by an 18-point point outing from Cassidy Saylor, trimmed its deficit to six late in the quarter and four early in the fourth before the Hawks responded with an 11-2 spurt fueled by Cerro’s seven points that stretched the lead into double figures for good.
Baughman, who was shut out and held to one shot in the first half, finished with 13 points and four rebounds, while Gina Adams and Teirra Preston chipped in six points each.
The team combined for 25 turnovers in a ragged first half and committed 41 for the game. IUP made up for its mistakes with 57.8 percent shooting (26-for-45), including 7-for-15 from 3-point range.
East Stroudsburg shot 35.7 percent (20-for-56). Ryan Weise added 12 points.
IUP travels to Greensburg to play Seton Hill (14-9, 7-7) on Wednesday. The Hawks beat Seton Hill at home, 77-60, on Jan. 4 for its 11th win without a loss. IUP is 3-5 since, and the Griffins are 5-3.
At 9-5 in conference play, IUP is tied for second in the PSAC West with California (13-7), Edinboro (12-7) and Pitt-Johnstown (12-8), two games behind first-place Gannon (19-3-11-3). Seton hill is tied for seventh with Slippery Rock, one game out of playoff position.