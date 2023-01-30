iup women vs. east stroud

Alana Cardona (11) got caught between East Stroudsburg’s Katie Geisler (13) and Gwenn Sabota during IUP’s victory at the KCAC on Saturday.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

IUP left a bad week behind by scoring a 71-53 victory over East Stroudsburg in a women’s basketball game at the KCAC on Saturday afternoon.

IUP (14-5, 9-5 PEAC West) was coming off a 95-69 loss at Edinboro and a 52-48 setback at Slippery Rock that ended a 29-nine game winning streak against The Rock.

Tags