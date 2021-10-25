For about 59-and-a-half minutes on Saturday, the IUP Crimson Hawks did enough right. For about half a minute, they did nothing right.
It will be those 30 seconds that will be remembered for a long time.
IUP coughed up a 10-point lead in the closing five minutes of the fourth quarter — including a touchdown with 11 seconds left — and handed the Coal Pail Trophy back to California in a stunning 38-34 loss in the 12th annual Coal Bowl at Miller Stadium.
“We just didn’t finish the game,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “We had a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter. We had a 10-point lead with five minutes to go. But the last four times they had the ball, we didn’t stop them. We did some really good things, but we just didn’t finish the game.”
It was the first time in Tortorella’s five seasons as the head coach that IUP lost a game it was leading after three quarters. In fact, IUP had been 32-0 under Tortorella in games in which the Crimson Hawks led entering the fourth quarter.
“I’m in disbelief,” said defensive tackle Raunya Mitchell. “We let them come back. I feel like they didn’t earn that. We beat ourselves, and I feel like we just gave it to them.”
After Tyler Luther kicked a 35-yard field goal to put the Crimson Hawks (5-2) ahead 34-24 with 5:08 left, IUP seemed to be comfortably in control.
The fifth-ranked Vulcans (7-0) — led by junior quarterback Noah Mitchell, who threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns — took more than three minutes to score, leaving just 1:40 on the clock. IUP’s Hilton Ridley recovered the ensuing onside kickoff, and the Crimson Hawks needed to just run out the clock to eke out the win.
But then it all fell apart.
California had two timeouts remaining. The Vulcans used them after IUP’s first two plays, and then on third down IUP ran again, then milked the clock to under a minute and sent out Dylan Grubbs to punt.
Needing only to get the kick away to ensure the win, IUP gave California life when Dominic Solomon blocked Grubbs’ punt, and the Vulcans recovered it at the IUP 40 with 35 seconds to play. Four quick passes from Mitchell later, including a 4-yard score to Tyson Hill, and IUP’s collapse was complete.
“You can’t get a punt blocked in that situation, obviously,” Tortorella said. “They had no timeouts left, and we just needed to get the punt off. The momentum after a punt block is huge.”
Was it ever. It helped give the Vulcans a win, and the Crimson Hawks a loss, that was improbable, if not impossible, just moments earlier.
“We were up by 10 like two minutes before,” said cornerback Nazir Streater. “They didn’t have any timeouts. For that to happen is unacceptable.”
Until Grubbs’ punt got blocked, the Crimson Hawks seemed to have a firm hand on the game. On offense, quarterback Harry Woodbery had another stellar game, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns: two to Irvin Charles, one to Qashah Carter and one to Grant Smith.
IUP finished with 422 yards of offense against a defense that had been statistically ranked No. 1 in the country, allowing just 162.3 yards per game.
“Apparently, that was the No. 1 defense in the nation,” Woodbery said, “We played good and we put 34 on them. We played with a lot of grit today, but we just didn’t finish.”
The IUP defense bent but it rarely broke, and California had only 17 points and couldn’t run the ball, finishing with 15 yards on 16 carries.
But when IUP had the Vulcans on the ropes, the Crimson Hawks backed off and didn’t deliver the haymaker that would have ended it.
“We let off the gas in the second half, and I felt that coming out of the locker room,” Mitchell said. “They took advantage of us coming out and not keeping the pedal down.”
Among the many self-inflicted wounds:
In the third quarter with the Hawks ahead 23-10, Woodbery found Charles wide open down the sideline on a fourth-and-8 pass from the California 29, but Charles somehow got both hands on the ball, and then dropped it in the end zone. The Vulcans needed only six plays to travel 71 yards and make it a 23-17 game on Mitchell’s 32-yard scoring pass to Derek Lockhart.
At the start of the fourth quarter, when IUP led 31-17, the Crimson Hawks temporarily knocked the California quarterback out of the game when he was sacked by IUP defensive tackle Mitchell. Backup Wyatt Hirt, who had thrown seven passes all season in mop-up duty, promptly went 2-for-2, with his second pass going for a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cam Tarrant that made the score 31-24.
And on the game-winning drive, Cam Tarrant found an open spot along the sideline and caught a 25-yard pass from Mitchell to give California a first-and-goal at the IUP 4. The IUP defense was just trying to not get beat deep but somehow allowed Tarrant to get open on a mid-range route. On the next play, Mitchell hit Hill and IUP was finished.
“I think when we came out for the second half that a lot of people thought it was over,” Streater said. “But we didn’t finish it. We had plays where we could have solidified the game, but we didn’t execute.”
A week after thumping Slippery Rock on the road by 27 points, IUP found a way to lose a game it easily could have won.
So now what?
By beating California, IUP would have had only to beat Edinboro (1-6) and Seton Hill (4-4) in the next two weeks to wrap up the division title. But by losing, the Crimson Hawks now need help. They need the Vulcans to lose to Seton Hill this week and Slippery Rock next week to win the West. If California wins this week, IUP is eliminated from the race, although it still can advance to the NCAA Division II playoffs.
That’s maybe the most bitter part about the pill IUP has to swallow. Losing the way they did was hard for the Crimson Hawks, and it makes the road ahead more difficult.
“I mean, obviously, yeah, it does,” Tortorella said. “That’s what makes this tough to take.”
NOTES: Charles finished with seven catches for 143 yards and two scores. He has caught 12 TDs this season, with at least one in every game. … The last time IUP lost a game in was leading after three quarters was also against California, in 2016. … The 15 rushing yards allowed is the fewest by an opponent in a game IUP lost since Westminster had just 6 rushing yards in a 3-0 win in 1982. … IUP has allowed only eight 400-yard passing games in school history, but two of them have been this year. … The Vulcans had allowed only 15 third-down conversions all season, but IUP went 9-for-17.